EngageLab Unveils Intelligent, End-to-End Email Solution to Empower Brand Growth

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a leading global provider of intelligent marketing technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation, end-to-end email solution designed to help brands maximize the impact of every email, from content creation to user experience and compliance.

As digital competition intensifies, brands are seeking smarter ways to engage users and build trust. EngageLab leverages AI-driven content, inbox preview, and spam detection to deliver a new standard for email marketing performance and user experience.

AI-Powered Content Creation for Personalized Engagement

EngageLab’s integrated AI content engine enables marketing teams to:

Effortlessly generate high-conversion email copy tailored to campaign themes and user profiles.

Instantly optimize subject lines and visuals to boost open rates.

Polish and refine copy with one click, ensuring every message is professional and on-brand.



Inbox Preview: Consistent Experience Across All Devices

With over 100 major email clients supported, including Gmail, Outlook and Yahoo, EngageLab’s Inbox Preview allows brands to simulate the recipient’s experience before sending. This ensures that every email, regardless of device or platform, displays as intended, eliminating costly errors and enhancing user trust.

A leading Southeast Asian e-commerce platform recently leveraged EngageLab’s Inbox Preview to resolve coupon display issues that had previously resulted in lost orders during major sales events. As a result, the company saw an 80% reduction in email-related complaints and a 22% increase in coupon redemption rates during its 2024 campaign.

This feature is now available for a free trial via the EngageLab dashboard.

Spam Content Detection: Protecting Brand Reputation and Deliverability

EngageLab’s intelligent spam detection engine automatically scans email content, subject lines, and images for risky keywords, providing real-time optimization suggestions. This proactive approach helps brands avoid spam filters, maximize inbox placement, and maintain compliance.

A Unified Solution for Modern Email Marketing

By integrating AI content creation, inbox preview, and spam detection, EngageLab delivers a comprehensive, intelligent email solution that enables brands to:

Drive smarter, more creative campaigns.

Ensure flawless user experience on every device.

Strengthen compliance and brand trust.



All these features are now available for free trial, giving brands the opportunity to experience EngageLab’s innovation and value risk-free.

"With EngageLab, brands can transform every email into a benchmark for quality and engagement," said Iris Xiang, Senior Product Manager at EngageLab. "We’re committed to helping our clients achieve measurable growth and lasting customer relationships."

For more information, to request a demo, or to start your free trial, visit www.engagelab.com.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions and marketing automation across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.

