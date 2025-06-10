Major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2025 - June 10, 2025

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Wellington Management Group LLP on changes in Wellington Management Group LLP and its subsidiaries’ holding of shares and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 6 June 2025, cf. the attached.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

