Major shareholder announcement

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2025 - June 10, 2025

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Wellington Management Group LLP on changes in Wellington Management Group LLP and its subsidiaries’ holding of shares and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 6 June 2025, cf. the attached.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Attachments


Attachments

Fond-RU-32-2025-uk - Major shareholder announcement Wellington Wellington notification of major shareholdings_06 June 2025

