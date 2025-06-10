Comscore and Adelaide Expand Access to High-Quality, Attention-Optimized Curated Deals across PubMatic’s platform

RESTON, Va., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced the expansion of its Comscore-Certified Deal IDs to include Adelaide’s attention-based metric in PubMatic’s premium sell-side supply including many of the top CTV publishers. Adelaide is a leader in attention-based media measurement and PubMatic is a leading technology platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize their digital advertising inventory programmatically.

This collaboration enables media buyers to reach top-quality inventory certified by Comscore, with placements strategically optimized through Adelaide’s attention-based metrics. By integrating these insights into a seamless programmatic solution across PubMatic’s premium inventory, advertisers can help ensure their campaigns appear in placements that drive the highest engagement and impact—maximizing business outcomes.

“At Comscore, we are committed to providing media buyers with the tools they need to drive performance and transparency in programmatic advertising,” said Rachel Gantz, Managing Director, Proximic by Comscore. “This integration aligns with Comscore’s mission to unify disparate parts of the ad ecosystem, bringing together trusted Comscore data solutions with key industry partners to enable advertisers to activate campaigns with confidence and drive outcomes that matter.”

A first-of-its-kind programmatic curation solution, Comscore-Certified Deal IDs unifies two of Comscore’s flagship solutions – marrying its industry-leading content measurement with its Proximic programmatic targeting capabilities.

“Combining Adelaide’s media quality metric, AU, with Comscore’s trusted independent inventory quality signals in PubMatic makes targeting premium inventory easy for media buyers,” said Marc Guldimann, CEO and co-founder at Adelaide. “With this partnership, advertisers can seamlessly activate programmatic campaigns with confidence that they’re getting the best value for their media investment.”

“By enabling Comscore-Certified Deal IDs in our SSP, we are expanding opportunities for advertisers to buy high-quality inventory with enhanced transparency and efficiency,” said Howard Luks, VP of Audience Solutions at PubMatic. “This initiative is part of PubMatic’s vision to develop the technology, infrastructure and partnerships that power a performant open internet. Through programmatic advertising with data-driven curation, we are committed to creating a more transparent, efficient and impactful digital ecosystem. We’re excited to partner with Comscore and Adelaide to empower media buyers with the data they need to maximize their ad spend.”

With this latest integration, Comscore continues solidifying its role as an independent, third-party authority in inventory quality measurement, providing advertisers the tools to maximize media effectiveness across the programmatic ecosystem.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.