Duke Robotics Unveils Next-Generation IC Drone System - The ICDS2

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Insulator Cleaning Drone System (ICDS2), representing a significant technological advancement in the Company's innovative utility maintenance drone solution.

The ICDS2 builds upon the Company's proven IC Drone technology with substantial performance improvements designed to enhance operational capabilities for utility providers worldwide.





The ICDS2 features several key technological advancements over its predecessor:

Extended Flight and Operational Time: The ICDS2 offers significantly longer flight duration, enabling more efficient servicing of multiple high-voltage insulators in every flight mission.





Increased Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW): A considerably higher payload capacity allows the system to carry more cleaning agent, allowing longer refill intervals and enhancing operational efficiency.





Enhanced Stability and Position Holding: Advanced stabilization algorithms and improved communication systems deliver superior precision during cleaning operations, enabling operational capabilities even in more challenging weather conditions.





Advanced Radar System: Next-generation sensors provide improved detection capabilities, enhancing safety and allowing for operations in more complex environments.





Superior Cleaning Durability: Reinforced cleaning mechanisms and optimized water delivery systems increase cleaning effectiveness while reducing maintenance requirements.





Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics, commented: "We believe that the development of the ICDS2 represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize utility maintenance operations. This next-generation system addresses key operational challenges faced by utility providers and builds upon the valuable experience and know-how we gained from our activities in the field. The enhanced capabilities of the ICDS2 are designed to deliver even greater safety benefits, operational efficiencies, and environmental advantages to utility companies worldwide."





About Duke Robotics Corp.

Duke Robotics Corp. (formerly known as UAS Drone Corp) is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing advanced stabilization and autonomous solutions to both military and civilian sectors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Robotics Ltd., the company developed TIKAD, an advanced robotic system that enables remote, real-time, and accurate firing of lightweight firearms and weaponry via an unmanned aerial platform (UAV) designed to meet the growing demand for tech solutions in modern warfare. Duke Robotics Ltd. Also developed the IC Drone, a first-of-its-kind robotic, drone-enabled system for cleaning electric utility insulators. The unique system, based on the Company's advanced intellectual property and know-how, integrates algorithms, autonomous systems, and robotic technologies used in mission-critical applications.

For more information about Duke Robotics Corp (Previously UAS Drone Corp) please visit www.dukeroboticsys.com or view documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss enhanced capabilities and advantages of the ICDS2 and how it is designed to deliver greater safety benefits, operational efficiencies, environmental advantages, addresses key operational challenges faced by utility providers, and enhance operational capabilities for utility companies worldwide. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of the IC Drone, the continued development and refinement of our technology, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with entering new markets, economic conditions that may affect infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

