Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 30 May 2025
|30,500
|578.18
|17,634,501
|Monday, 2 June 2025
|1,800
|574.61
|1,034,298
|Tuesday, 3 June 2025
|1,800
|575.82
|1,036,476
|Wednesday, 4 June 2025
|1,800
|581.26
|1,046,268
|Thursday, 5 June 2025
|-
|-
|-
|Friday, 6 June 2025
|1,700
|591.11
|1,004,887
|In the period 2 June 2025 - 6 June 2025
|7,100
|580.55
|4,121,929
|Accumulated until 6 June 2025
|37,600
|578.63
|21,756,430
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,079,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.32% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments