Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 30 May 202530,500578.1817,634,501  
Monday, 2 June 20251,800574.611,034,298  
Tuesday, 3 June 20251,800575.821,036,476  
Wednesday, 4 June 20251,800581.261,046,268  
Thursday, 5 June 2025---  
Friday, 6 June 20251,700591.111,004,887  
In the period 2 June 2025 - 6 June 20257,100580.554,121,929  
Accumulated until 6 June 202537,600578.6321,756,430  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,079,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.32% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

