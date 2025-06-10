Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 30 May 2025 30,500 578.18 17,634,501 Monday, 2 June 2025 1,800 574.61 1,034,298 Tuesday, 3 June 2025 1,800 575.82 1,036,476 Wednesday, 4 June 2025 1,800 581.26 1,046,268 Thursday, 5 June 2025 - - - Friday, 6 June 2025 1,700 591.11 1,004,887 In the period 2 June 2025 - 6 June 2025 7,100 580.55 4,121,929 Accumulated until 6 June 2025 37,600 578.63 21,756,430 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,079,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.32% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments