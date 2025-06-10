Basis Technologies Adds New Capabilities for Omnichannel Reporting, Data Visualization, Paid Search Activation, and Task Management on its Advertising Automation Platform

CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), the industry’s leading advertising automation platform, today announced a suite of new capabilities for omnichannel reporting, data visualization, paid search activation, and task management. Central to this announcement is Basis’ reporting and insights hub, which automatically unifies campaign data from more than a dozen sources and channels to power analysis and reporting of performance with unmatched agility, clarity, and customization.

“Advertising has grown increasingly fragmented, involving a multitude of teams using disconnected software to support different aspects and channels,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies. “Campaign reporting is uniquely challenging when data is scattered across ad buying platforms. As company leaders evaluate business costs, marketers need insightful data to justify advertising spend and staff. Basis is empowering advertising professionals with a clear lens into what is working – enabling them to translate complex, disparate data into performance narratives while helping teams make smarter decisions faster.”

Basis helps agencies and brands do more with less to deliver business outcomes faster. The AI-powered platform empowers marketers through an integrated suite of modular applications for planning and operations across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis’ latest product advancements are designed to further evolve that platform into a fully integrated environment that automates the most important phases of the campaign lifecycle.

Unified Reporting and Insights

Basis is further automating how data is collected, accessed, and visualized by consolidating campaign reporting systems, including those of third-parties, into a single dashboard. It simplifies access to historical reports, enhances visibility across performance dimensions, and provides data consistency. Basis collaborated with Snowflake for fast and efficient data processing for brands and agencies with proprietary customer data and from third-party advertising platforms. Basis’ data visualization and reporting is powered by ThoughtSpot. New in-platform capabilities include:

Cross-Channel Insights: Unified reporting with automated ingestion of campaign data from Basis’ DSP, publisher-direct buying, and all major paid search and social media platforms.

Scheduling and Sharing: Automated delivery of reports to stakeholders.

Live Dashboards: Enhanced visualization of campaign data in real-time.

Flexible Report Builder: Fully customizable reports and best-in-class templates, with advanced filters.

“Data and creativity fuel our work. Campaign insights empowers our team to move fast and capitalize on opportunities for clients,” said Kira Clifton, VP of media and analytics, Hart. “Basis delivers a differentiator that helps us coalesce, analyze and showcase data, enabling Hart to stand out and build trust among marketers.”

“In its early stages, Basis’ new reporting tool holds great promise as a time-saving solution for pulling and visualizing client data,” said Rachael Root, VP of programmatic media, Ad+genuity. “With intuitive filters and flexible download and visualization options, it’s designed to make insights more accessible and presentation-ready.”

To learn more about Basis’ reporting and insights capabilities, visit: https://basis.com/technology/dashboards.

Paid Search Advertising

Basis now provides a centralized system for the creation, approval, and export of search campaign builds directly into Google Ads. The platform already automates the ingestion of ad delivery data from Google and Microsoft Ads. Basis’ new search enhancements with Google Ads include:

Campaign builds with built-in validations

Bulk uploads using standardized templates

Direct export to Google Ads for immediate activation

Discrepancy detection between planned and live campaigns

Downloadable live campaign snapshots in a client-ready format

Build versioning with full change tracking

Task Management

Embedded directly into the campaign workflow, Basis’ collaborative task management capabilities enable users to create, assign, and manage tasks tied to specific campaigns, clients, or message center threads. Users can make to-do lists with due dates and priority levels, as well as email notifications for assignments and deadlines. The centralized interface helps media teams streamline communication and execution, coordinate more effectively, and deliver faster, with fewer tools and miscommunications.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

