



High-performance mountain bike gear engineered for women who ride fearlessly

Untame Adventure: Jelenew's New Mountain Series for Female Trail Riders

For women who ride their own path through rugged terrain, Jelenew introduces the Mountain Series—a cutting-edge performance collection designed to meet the complex demands of mountain biking. Blending technical fabrics, precision tailoring, functional details, and ergonomic design, this series empowers female cyclists with the freedom to ride hard.

Engineered for the Trail

Built to handle the unpredictable nature of the trail, each piece in the Mountain Series is crafted from advanced functional fabrics that offer full-spectrum protection. Jackets are water-repellent, windproof, and abrasion-resistant, while remaining breathable, sweat-wicking, and thermoregulating to keep you comfortable across changing weather and elevation.

From foggy morning climbs to sun-baked descents, the Mountain Series keeps you dry, focused, and ready for whatever the ride brings.

Details That Do More

Because greatness lies in the details, every element of the Mountain Series is thoughtfully designed by women riders—for women riders:

Helmet-Compatible Hood

Adjustable and structured to move with your head, this hood fits seamlessly over your helmet without restricting visibility or movement.

Keep sleeves in place, add extra warmth, and support every shift in body position.

Discreet ventilation channels keep air flowing when climbs heat up, preventing overheating without losing coverage.

Pants are tailored for active motion, with enough room to comfortably accommodate knee protection—no pulling, no bunching.

From jackets to tanks, each item features a woman-specific fit, including supportive anti-slip waistbands and reinforced seams, offering stability, flexibility, and freedom of movement with every ride.

Trail-Ready Versatility

Whether you're tackling steep backcountry trails or enjoying a breezy urban ride, the Mountain Series has you covered. The lineup includes technical jackets, windproof shorts, durable pants, breathable T-shirts, and lightweight tanks, each garment tailored for a specific riding condition.

Key features like ventilation zones, durable high-stress stitching, and reflective panels boost both comfort and visibility, so you're seen and supported from early morning starts to midnight.

Visually, the Mountain Series is inspired by the beauty of nature. Think earthy tones, clean lines, and trail-tested aesthetics that seamlessly transition from remote ridgelines to city streets.

Created For Women, for Riders Everywhere

Jelenew believes that high-performance gear should never compromise on fit, function, or femininity. That’s why every piece in the Mountain Series is crafted by a female-led design team, built for durability and attention to detail, and tailored to support diverse body types and various conditions.

This is more than just gear. It’s movement-ready confidence, designed for women who ride without limits.