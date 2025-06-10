Le Mans Ultimate Introduces Driver Swaps, Team Management, Custom Liveries and Final 2024 WEC Content in Major June Update

MIAMI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”) is today releasing the next landmark update for “Le Mans Ultimate”, the official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This latest update this release introduces a suite of innovative features including online driver swaps for Special Events, an online community Team Management system, the addition of customized liveries, and the completion of the 2024 WEC season content included in the 2024 Season Pass.

The June update will mark the debut of the long-awaited driver swap functionality, a core pillar of endurance racing that allows players to hand over control of the car to a teammate during live online races. Initially available in curated Special Events, the system enables mid-race driver transitions in the pitlane and is expected to create special moments of endurance racing that players can share with their team-mates. This marks the beginning of a deeper push into team-based online championships and future league play, powered by our online matchmaking and data platform RaceControl.

Alongside this, players will be able to form persistent teams within the game with their friends and communities, allowing them to establish a team identity and assigning roles such as drivers, engineers and managers. Using the built-in team management tools, players can coordinate line-ups, register for events, and manage multiple squads (lineups), offering a level of organisation and strategy previously unseen in the title.

The update also introduces the first iteration of the game’s custom livery system. Available for online multiplayer events, liveries can be designed using downloadable templates and then uploaded directly inside the game into RaceControl, where they are rendered, stored, and shared with all participants in online races. This system ensures that every player and spectator sees the correct car design during events, creating a more immersive and personalised racing experience. The feature is exclusive to RaceControl Pro and Pro+ subscribers, with limited access available to Lite users participating in Pro-owned teams during Team races.

In addition to these core features, the Pack 4 of the 2024 Season pass is simultaneously being released, completing the 2024 FIA WEC season content with the introduction of the Lusail International Circuit – recreated using the latest 2024 laser-scan data – and the addition of two eagerly anticipated GT3 entries: the Lamborghini Huracán LMGT3 Evo2 and the Lexus RC F LMGT3.

Pack 5 is on sale at an early access price of £9.99 / €11.99 / $12.99 or users can purchase the Season Pass for £39.99 / €46.99 / $48.99. With this final wave of content, Le Mans Ultimate now features a total of 11 tracks with 21 layouts and 25 cars with 11 Hypercars, 1 LMP2, 4 GTEs, and 9 LMGT3s across the base game and optional 2024 Season Pass.

“This is a pivotal moment for Le Mans Ultimate and for everyone in our community,” said Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games. “The features arriving in this update—driver swaps, team tools, and customized car liveries, along with the completed 2024 content—represent the core of endurance racing. We’ve listened closely to our players and this update reflects our shared vision for the future of the title. It is only the beginning of what’s still to come and we will be holding a special update on 13th June for our community to give an insight on the future of the title.”

The June 10 update also includes refinements to the LMGT3 tyre model, updated race start procedures, and other enhancements to gameplay. Motorsport Games has confirmed that more information on upcoming features and the game’s development roadmap is expected to be revealed during the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) press conference at Le Mans on June 13, 2025 and via the Le Mans Ultimate YouTube and social media accounts.

To purchase Le Mans Ultimate, the Season Pass, or individual DLC Packs, visit Le Mans Ultimate on Steam. Head to www.racecontrol.gg to configure private servers or subscribe RaceControl Pro or Pro+, the latter of which unlocks all DLC content with a live subscription.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com .

