Finacity Facilitates MXN 350 million Securitization for Grupo Pochteca, S.A.B. de C.V.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors company, announced that it has successfully launched a trade receivables securitization for Grupo Pochteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Pochteca”). The transaction amount is MXN 350 million and is being funded by a Mexican bank. The transaction includes most of the trade receivables originated by Pochteca Materias Primas, S.A. de C.V. and Pochteca Papel, S.A. de C.V. in Mexico. The securitization has been assigned a local ‘AAA’ rating with stable outlook by PCR Verum, Calificadora de Valores, S.A.P.I.. Finacity acted as the structuring agent providing structuring and execution support and is responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting.

Juvenal Hernandez, Pochteca’s CFO, stated: “This securitization will allow us to diversify our funding sources, optimize our working capital and continue with our growth plans. We are very pleased with the job that Finacity has done in facilitating such a milestone transaction for Pochteca and we look forward to a strong continued partnership with Finacity.”

About Pochteca

Pochteca is the one of the largest industrial raw materials distributors in LATAM. Pochteca was founded in 1988 in Mexico City. Pochteca distributes over 9,900 products ranging from sodium carbonate, calcium chloride, caustic potash, potassium chloride, salt, resins, cleaning and disinfection solutions, aromatic hydrocarbons, alcohols, pigments, additives, lubricants to automotive solutions and paper products. The company also provides logistics services and waste management services. Pochteca has operations in 12 countries, catering to more than 28,000 clients. For further information, please visit pochteca.net.

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

