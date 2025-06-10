KuppingerCole Recognizes Regula as One of the Innovation Leaders in Identity Verification

RESTON, Va., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification (IDV) solutions, has made its inaugural appearance in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity Verification 2025 . Mentioned in the Innovation Leaders category, the company is recognized for its 100% in-house R&D, forensic-grade technology, global document coverage, and advanced liveness detection capabilities.

Image: Regula’s innovative in-house technology powers fast, seamless identity checks—now recognized by KuppingerCole Analysts

Specializing in IDV and cybersecurity industry analysis, KuppingerCole forecasts that the global IDV market will grow from $18.4 billion in 2025 to $50.07 billion by 2030, driven by increasing identity fraud, compliance requirements, user expectations, and technological advancements.

As identity verification rapidly shifts toward fully remote and automated environments, innovation has become a key differentiator. According to KuppingerCole, innovation leaders in IDV are defined by taking a customer-oriented upgrade approach, delivering customer-requested and forward-thinking features, while ensuring seamless compatibility with existing systems.

Positioning Regula in the Innovation Leaders category, KuppingerCole analysts highlight: “Regula’s products are mature and often used to supplement other identity verification vendors’ offerings. While not as feature complete as other offerings, Regula is a best-of-breed document and biometric verification solution with strong global coverage. With expertise across diverse industries and a global reach, Regula is positioned as a verification provider with in-house expertise for adaptable and scalable solutions.”

In their Leadership Compass, KuppingerCole analysts pay special attention to the fact that IDV vendors have in-house technology development, strong data privacy policies, wide geographical coverage for their ID databases, and automation and machine learning (ML) to facilitate processes and user experience. On these fronts, Regula stands out by:

Best-of-breed on-premises document and biometric verification solution.

Comprehensive ID template database made of 15,000+ templates from 251 countries and territories .

. In-house R&D capabilities with significant domain-specific expertise.

Advanced liveness detection technology supporting enhanced security.

A mature organization with products often used to supplement other IDV vendor offerings.



At the heart of Regula’s recognition are its flagship software products, which serve clients in finance, government, healthcare, education, aviation, and more. Regula Document Reader SDK provides automated reading and comprehensive verification of all types of identity documents. It reads data in all document zones, verifies security features—including dynamic ones such as holograms—and cross-checks all the data to spot forgery.

For biometric checks, Regula Face SDK enables real-time face matching, image quality assessment, and both passive and active liveness detection—the latter tested and certified under iBeta’s Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Level 1 and 2. The solution supports 1:1 face matching and 1:n face identification with advanced spoof detection via texture and movement analysis, using both 2D and 3D methods.

Importantly, Regula’s solutions are designed for privacy-first deployments. All biometric templates are managed locally by the customer, with no data processed or stored by Regula. The face-matching algorithms undergo continuous testing and are benchmarked through programs like the NIST Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT).

“Being named an Innovation Leader by KuppingerCole is a significant milestone for us. It highlights our decades-long commitment to building all our solutions in-house, from document verification to biometrics, and doing so with the precision and trustworthiness that customers demand. As identity verification principles and standards rapidly evolve, our focus remains the same: delivering technology that’s not only robust but also deeply practical, scalable, and privacy-conscious,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Recently, Regula has:

The full copy of the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity Verification is available on the official website . To learn more about Regula’s technologies, visit the company’s website .

About KuppingerCole

Founded in 2004, KuppingerCole is a global, independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe. We specialize in providing vendor-neutral advice, expertise, thought leadership, and practical relevance in Cybersecurity, Digital Identity & IAM (Identity and Access Management), Cloud Risk and Security, and Artificial Intelligence, as well as technologies enabling Digital Transformation. We assist companies, corporate users, integrators, and software manufacturers to address both tactical and strategic challenges by making better decisions for their business success. Balancing immediate implementation with long-term viability is central to our philosophy.

For further information, please contact clients@kuppingercole.com.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

