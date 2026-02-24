Free ROI Calculator for Identity Verification: A New Tool to Help Small and Medium Businesses Make Informed Decisions

RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraud keeps rising, and identity verification (IDV) is becoming a core business requirement, not just a checkbox. Still, many companies, especially small and mid-sized, hesitate to invest as they struggle to get clarity on the payoff. To help them make informed decisions, Regula, a global developer of IDV solutions, has launched a free online ROI Calculator that instantly shows the potential financial impact of implementing IDV based on the data they provide.



Regula’s free ROI Calculator is an easy-to-use tool to evaluate your identity verification’s investment payoff

Identity verification is no longer limited to corporate banks and enterprises. Today, online platforms, fintech startups, telecom providers, and other small and medium businesses (SMBs) increasingly rely on IDV not only to prevent fraud but also to enable secure digital services and support business growth. According to a recent Regula study, Identity Verification: 5 Threats and 5 Opportunities , every fourth company worldwide wants identity verification fully integrated across all business functions.

For small and medium-sized businesses, however, one question remains critical: Will their investment in identity verification pay off? And how quickly?

To help organizations answer that question with data, Regula has launched a free online ROI Calculator, designed to estimate the financial impact of upgrading to automated, multi-layer IDV processes.

Turning IDV into a measurable value

The calculator lets companies input their own numbers — annual manual ID checks, reviewer salaries, fraud losses, dropout rates, software costs, and revenue per customer — and see projected impacts. Alternatively, they can use industry-average benchmarks to explore potential scenarios.

The Regula ROI Calculator delivers a structured breakdown of projected business impact, including:

Conversion uplift — Showing how automation and smoother verification flows affect customer onboarding performance.

— Showing how automation and smoother verification flows affect customer onboarding performance. Labor cost savings — Calculating the reduction in manual review expenses through greater automation.

— Calculating the reduction in manual review expenses through greater automation. Fraud-related cost savings — Estimating potential reductions in fraud losses thanks to improved detection.

— Estimating potential reductions in fraud losses thanks to improved detection. Additional revenue from improved conversion — Measuring the financial impact of turning more applicants into customers.

— Measuring the financial impact of turning more applicants into customers. Net annual benefit — Combining cost savings and revenue uplift into a clear yearly financial outcome.

— Combining cost savings and revenue uplift into a clear yearly financial outcome. Payback period — Indicating how quickly the investment in IDV technology is expected to return value.

“With decades of forensic expertise and long-standing partnerships with financial institutions and border authorities worldwide, we understand the real-world consequences of getting identity wrong. Our responsibility goes beyond delivering technology; it is to ensure organizations can implement it with clarity, confidence, and a clear understanding of its business impact,” says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

The Regula ROI Calculator is available online, free of charge and without registration. Explore the tool on Regula’s website.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.