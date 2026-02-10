Age Verification Enters a Stage of Audits, Enforcement, and Penalties

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As age checks move from informal self-declared prompts to legally enforceable controls, organizations face growing uncertainty around compliance, auditability, and method selection. In response, Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions, has launched an Age Verification Knowledge Hub that provides a decision framework to help organizations design, implement, and justify age-verification approaches under increasing regulatory scrutiny.





Over the past two years, governments across Europe, Australia, North America, and other regions have moved from guidance to enforcement. New laws increasingly require platforms to verify users’ ages using methods that are not only effective , but also appropriate to the risk involved. Failure to do so can carry significant consequences. For instance, in Australia, platforms that do not properly verify users’ ages face penalties of up to AUD 49.5 million, while in the UK, age verification failures can result in fines of up to 10% of global annual revenue.

In practice, this means companies must comply and be able to explain to regulators and auditors why they chose a specific age verification method and how it meets legal and privacy expectations.

Addressing Compliance and Audit Uncertainty in Age Verification

For businesses, this raises practical questions. How much data is enough to confirm age without collecting more than necessary? When is a biometric check justified, and when is it excessive? How should systems be designed to avoid bias, reduce errors, and still work smoothly for users? Failing to answer these questions clearly can expose organizations to regulatory action, reputational damage, or both.

Regula’s Age Verification Knowledge Hub was developed to address those uncertainties. Rather than promoting a single technology, this framework for risk-based age verification decision-making offers a structured way to evaluate age verification options based on legal requirements, user context, and operational risk. Its goal is to help teams move from reactive compliance to informed decision-making that can be defended over time.

What the Age Verification Knowledge Hub Covers

The hub brings together regulatory context, technical detail, and real-world implementation guidance to answer the most common questions organizations face, including:

Which age verification methods exist , from basic age gating to document checks, biometric age estimation, liveness detection, parental consent, and privacy-preserving age proofs — and where each method is realistically suitable.

, from basic age gating to document checks, biometric age estimation, liveness detection, parental consent, and privacy-preserving age proofs — and where each method is realistically suitable. How age verification laws differ globally , outlining how requirements and enforcement vary across Europe, Australia, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and the MENA region.

, outlining how requirements and enforcement vary across Europe, Australia, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and the MENA region. How age checks work in practice , showing what data is collected, how verification decisions are made, and where errors or fraud attempts are most likely to occur.

, showing what data is collected, how verification decisions are made, and where errors or fraud attempts are most likely to occur. What risks and ethical issues arise , including over-collection of personal data, demographic bias, false rejections, and the protection of children’s data.

, including over-collection of personal data, demographic bias, false rejections, and the protection of children’s data. How to implement age verification responsibly, covering technology selection, accuracy testing, user experience design, compliance alignment, and preparation for audits.





“Age verification is no longer a simple yes-or-no question,” said Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula. “Regulators now expect organizations to justify their choices — why a particular method was selected, how it balances protection and privacy, and how it performs in real conditions. This hub is meant to help teams make those decisions thoughtfully, before enforcement forces them to.”

The Regula Age Verification Knowledge Hub is available on the company’s website and is intended for compliance, legal, product, risk, and trust-and-safety teams working with age-restricted digital services.

