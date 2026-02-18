Rising Misuse of Authentic IDs Drives Shift to Biometric Cross-Checks

RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions, enhanced its Document Reader SDK with biometric age and gender estimation based on document photos, enabling organizations to detect identity misuse and support enforceable age compliance. The update helps check and cross-validate biometric attributes against official document data, strengthening document-based verification in scenarios where visually valid documents may still be tampered with.





Regula’s age and gender estimation feature helps to ensure identity consistency and authenticity

This addresses a growing blind spot in identity verification. Fraudsters do not rely on forged IDs only. Instead, they exploit mismatches rather than counterfeits: borrowed or reused documents, altered personal details, or legitimate passports and driver’s licenses presented by another individual to bypass age restrictions or access controlled services. Visually, these documents often appear valid to both automated systems and human reviewers.

As online regulation tightens and age controls move from self-declared prompts to enforceable requirements, this type of misuse is becoming harder to ignore — and harder to detect with traditional authenticity checks alone.

Detecting mismatches — not just fake documents

Regula’s new feature analyzes the face printed on an identity document to estimate a person’s approximate age and gender. These biometric attributes are then automatically compared with the data in the document, such as date of birth and date of issue. When the biometric signals do not reasonably align with the document data, the case is flagged for further review.

The system does not attempt to determine an exact age or identify an individual. Its purpose is to detect discrepancies and fraud, such as revealing photo manipulation when the document’s story doesn’t fully add up.

Regula’s age estimation capabilities have been confirmed by independent NIST evaluation results. In the NIST Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) Age Estimation & Verification test, Regula Face SDK ranked among the top performers across all age estimation scenarios, including critical age-assurance use cases among minor users.

Supporting enforceable age verification — without added friction

As regulators move toward auditable, enforceable age-verification controls, organizations face growing pressure to justify how age decisions are made. Regula’s biometric consistency checks add an extra layer to age-verification workflows — particularly in cases where visually valid documents may still be misused.

The capability operates entirely on existing document images and does not involve biometric enrollment, identity matching against databases, or reusable biometric profiles. This allows organizations to strengthen age compliance and fraud detection without increasing user friction or operational complexity.

Beyond age checks: A broader identity fraud signal

While this feature supports age-related use cases, the applications go even further. The same biometric cross-checks can help detect document substitution, altered personal data, and attempts to reuse legitimate IDs by another individual.

By turning the document photo from a static visual element into an active verification signal, Regula enables organizations to extract more intelligence from data they already analyze.

“By validating whether biometric attributes derived from document photos align with official document data, we add a new layer to document-based verification — one that focuses on biometric consistency. This should help organizations strengthen identity decisions where authenticity checks and visual inspection are no longer sufficient,” said Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Availability

Biometric age and gender estimation from document photos is available as part of Regula Document Reader SDK. The solution is applicable across industries that rely on document-based identity verification, including financial services, social media platforms, travel and border control, telecom, and physical access control.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

