Albumin Market Set to Reach USD 11.02 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Therapeutic Applications and Expanding Healthcare Demand – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Albumin Market was valued at USD 6.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.02 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.



The albumin market is growing steadily, supported by the increased need for albumin in therapeutics, diagnostics, and research. Rising incidence of liver and kidney diseases, production development of recombinant albumin are driving the growth. This is largely driven by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, whose increasing global healthcare demands and clinical applications continue to reinforce and expand market share.







The U.S. albumin market was estimated at USD 4.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.97 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. North America held the largest share of the global albumin market for 2024, owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure, extensive research and development capabilities, and high adoption of albumin in clinical settings and continued high demand for albumin products in the United States due to diversified therapeutic applications, along with the country stable plasma collection network.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

CSL Limited

Grifols S.A.

Octapharma AG

Baxter International Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Biotest AG

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd.

Other players

Albumin Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 6.65 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 11.02 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.58% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Human Serum Albumin Segment Dominated the Albumin Market by Product

Human serum albumin segment dominates the albumin market in 2024 with a 54.6% market share, owing to its major application in the treatment of various medical conditions such as liver cirrhosis, burns, shock, and hypoalbuminemia. Due to its favorable safety profile, biocompatibility, effectiveness in volume resuscitation, and delivery of therapeutics, it is used extensively in the clinical arena. The demand from the hospital and surgical center markets has driven growth in this segment, along with availability due to new plasma fractionation facilities.

By Application, Therapeutics Segment Dominates the Albumin Market

The therapeutics segment dominated the market with 68.1% market share in 2024, owing to the high application of albumin in the treatment of critical medical conditions like liver diseases, trauma, burns, and shock. It is a vital component of emergency and surgical care, having a key role as a plasma volume expander and stabilizer in several life-saving treatments. Its demand was also driven by an increase in chronic diseases and a rise in hospitalization rates.

The Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominates the Albumin Market by End-User

The albumin market was dominated by the hospitals & clinics segment, capturing around 82.2% market share in 2024, and this is due to a high number of patient admissions for the diseases where albumin therapy is administered, like liver failure, burns, trauma, and major surgeries. They are major sites for emergency and critical care facilities where human serum albumin is commonly administered for either plasma volume expansion or protein replacement.

Albumin Market Segmentation

By Product

Human Serum Albumin

Recombinant Albumin

Bovine Serum Albumin

By Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Research

By End-user

Hospital & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Research Institutes

Regional Trends

The Albumin Market is Dominated by North America, While the Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Register the Fastest Growth.

In 2024, North America had the highest share of the albumin market with 43.4% market share, owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive clinical research, and extensive utilization of albumin for any type of liver, kidney, and cardiovascular disorders. The region is aided by the presence of key manufacturers of plasma-derived therapy products, relatively high levels of awareness, and significant governmental support. Ongoing biotechnological investments and higher utilization of albumin in surgery, trauma, and therapy applications have enabled North America to maintain its dominance in this sector.

The albumin market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, due to improving economic conditions, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising cases of chronic liver and kidney disease, and growing demand for low-cost therapeuticsexpected to growth observative period. China and India are increasing their plasma collection and manufacturing, and healthcare reforms are increasing access to advanced therapies.

