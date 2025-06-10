Body Composition Analyzers Market to Reach USD 935.80 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Health Awareness and Technological Advancements – SNS Insider

Austin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Composition Analyzers Market Overview

The global Body Composition Analyzers Market was valued at USD 535.64 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 935.80 million by 2032, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% from 2024 to 2032. In the US, the market was valued at USD 193.34 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 328.45 million by 2032, expanding on the back of increasing preventive healthcare policies and the implementation of digital health solutions.





Get a Sample Report of Body Composition Analyzers Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5456

Increasing emphasis on global health monitoring, fitness, and chronic disease management is expected to boost the market. With body composition analyzers, the trend is now becoming an important tool for healthcare institutions, gyms, and wellness centers to gain important insights into fat mass, muscle mass, and hydration levels ‒ all vital indicators in preventive healthcare. What is more, increasing connectivity of these devices, through mobile health apps and cloud-based analysis, is making them more attractive to tech-savvy patients.

Also, the increasing trend of monitoring health at home is on, especially in developed countries such as the U.S., which is boosting the demand for user-friendly and portable body composition tools. This, along with the government's health awareness programmes and the growth of e-commerce platforms, would keep the market clocking strong growth rates in the next few years.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

InBody (InBody 270, InBody 970)

Tanita (BC-545N, MC-780MA)

Omron Healthcare (HBF-516B, BF511)

Hologic (Discovery DXA System, Horizon DXA System)

Bodystat (QuadScan 4000, Bodystat 1500)

Seca (mBCA 515, Seca 525)

GE Healthcare (Lunar iDXA, Prodigy Advance)

COSMED (BOD POD, Pea Pod)

RJL Systems (Quantum X, BIA 101 Anniversary)

Beurer (BF1000, BF105)

BioSpace (InBody S10, InBody 120)

AccuFitness (MyoTape, Accu-Measure Body Fat Caliper)

MuscleSound (Mbody, Metabolic Analysis)

Maltron International (BF-906, Maltron 920)

Withings (Body Cardio, Body+)

Garmin (Index S2, Index Smart Scale)

Xiaomi (Mi Body Composition Scale 2, Smart Scale)

Fitbit (Aria Air, Aria 2)

Renpho (Smart Scale ES-CS20M, Bluetooth Body Fat Scale)

Styku (Styku S100, Styku S200)

Body Composition Analyzers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 535.64 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 935.80 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.42% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Modality:

Portable body composition analyzers dominated the market with a share of 62% in 2023 and are highly preferred due to their convenience, mobility, ease of use, and applicability at homes and clinics. Now, fitness professionals and consumers can perform body composition assessments whenever and wherever, with none of the hassle of more traditional methods.

However, the stationary or bench-top body composition analyzer segment is expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period. They are increasingly used in hospitals, sports institutions, and specific clinics due to the high precision measurement at multifrequency and special system analysis processing.

By Distribution Channel:

Offline/Retail is a significant sales channel and constituted 68% of the industry share in 2023, driven by the inclination of consumers towards physical product demonstrations, product trials, and instant availability, especially concerning high-end diagnostic devices. This retail distribution stream is also largely supported by medical supply stores and specialty fitness merchants.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce channels are growing rapidly and becoming the fastest-growing market. Due to the timesaving factor, wider range of products, competitive prices, and greater adoption of digital fitness culture, consumers are increasingly buying health monitoring devices online. Comparison sites also make it easier and more convenient for consumers to find product reviews and side-by-side comparisons.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5456

Body Composition Analyzers Market Segmentation

By Product

Bio-impedance Analyzer Multi-frequency Bio-impedance Analyzers Single-frequency Bio-impedance Analyzers Dual-frequency Bio-impedance Analyzers

Skinfold Calipers

Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment

Air Displacement Plethysmography

Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry

Other Products

By Compartment Model Type

Two-Compartment Model

Three-Compartment Model

Multi-Compartment Models

By Modality

Portable Body Composition Analyzers

Stationary/Benchtop Body Composition Analyzers

By Usage Type

Professional-Grade Body Composition Analyzers

Hospitals

Academic and Research Centers

Consumer-Grade Body Composition Analyzers

Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers

Others

By Application

Segmental Body Measurement

Whole-body Measurement

By Distribution Channel

E-commerce

Offline/Retail Stores

Regional Analysis

The North America region commanded the highest market share in 2023, driven primarily by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of preventive health, and significant consumer demand for fitness and wellness solutions. The region is further supported by significant market players and robust regulatory support for health monitoring solutions.

The fastest growth rate is likely to be seen in the Asia Pacific region, as per this study, estimated at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2024 and 2032. The upsurge in lifestyle disorders, growing middle-class populations, and health awareness are fuelling the demand for body composition analyzers among various countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Recent Developments in the Body Composition Analyzers Market

In April 2024, InBody Co., Ltd. introduced InBody970, its latest device that is designed to integrate AI for body analysis customized for clinical research and advanced wellness programs.

In February 2024, SECA GmbH unveiled its seca mBCA 555, intended for medical facilities featuring improved multifrequency bioimpedance and touchscreen display.

In January 2024, Tanita Corporation introduced a Bluetooth-enabled segmental body composition scale to fortify its consumer health technology product line.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Body Composition Analyzers Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5456

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product

8. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Compartment Model Type

9. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Modality

10. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Usage Type

11. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Application

12. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Distribution Channel

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Use Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.