Presidio Launches New AI Technology Hub to Spark Enterprise Innovation and Transformation

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced the new Presidio Programmable AI Technology Hub (P.A.T.H), a customer demo and AI innovation lab to accelerate the delivery of Private and Hybrid AI solutions. This includes a major investment in next-generation infrastructure featuring Cisco compute and RoCE networking platforms, NVIDIA GPUs and NVAIE Software, and Vertiv UPS systems to help clients adopt Generative AI at scale—securely, flexibly, and with real-world impact.

“Our clients aren’t just looking to experiment with AI—they want to operationalize it in a strategic, scalable, and outcome-driven way,” said Chris Cagnazzi, Chief Innovation Officer at Presidio. “We’re bringing together the best in computing, networking, cooling, and cloud to support AI anywhere to rapidly build on-premises proofs of concept that demonstrate real impact.”

AI-Ready Infrastructure, Built for Scale

Presidio will enable clients to deploy and orchestrate AI workloads across on-premises environments, hyperscale cloud platforms such as AWS, and an emerging class of Neo Cloud Providers (NCPs) including Vultr, delivering unmatched agility and performance. The initiative includes:

Deployment of Cisco UCS C885 M8 systems with NVIDIA GPUs and software, purpose-built for AI training, inference, and secure multi-tenancy.

Integration of Vertiv’s advanced infrastructure, ensuring thermal efficiency and sustainability for high-density AI workloads.

Bursting capabilities to AWS, enabling elastic GPU access while preserving enterprise-grade security and cost optimization.

Support for edge and NCP expansion, with platforms like Vultr providing regional and low-latency AI inference at scale.

Private deployment options for Presidio’s full portfolio of GenAI accelerators, including Presidio HAI’s Build and Modernize solutions and Private AI, tailored for regulated industries and sensitive data environments.



With this integrated infrastructure stack, clients and partners can explore a wide range of use cases across industries—from digital twins and document intelligence to RAG-based search and autonomous agents. The demo environment will showcase on-premises and hybrid deployment scenarios with full observability and governance. Learn more about Presidio’s AI portfolio here.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights, and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.