Splashtop Earns 2025 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius

CUPERTINO, CA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop has won the TrustRadius Top Rated Award for the forth year running, reaffirming its reputation for delivering high-value, customer-first IT solutions. TrustRadius is a leading site for business technology reviews, and its Top Rated Award recognizes the best software that consistently receives exceptional feedback on performance, reliability, and user satisfaction. Splashtop earned top marks in four critical categories: Remote Support, Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), and Remote Access.

"We celebrate products that consistently earn praise where it matters most—from their customers," says Allyson Havener, CMO TrustRadius. "Splashtop earning a Top Rated award in all of its categories reflects its intuitive user experience and outstanding customer support. Splashtop is clearly committed to making IT teams more efficient, secure, and stress-free."

Known for intuitive, easy-to-use remote support and now endpoint management solutions, Splashtop empowers IT teams to achieve more with limited resources. Its solutions streamline workflows by automating routine tasks, providing actionable insights, and facilitating quick and efficient resolution of IT issues.

Customers experience seamless deployment, from trial through purchase, supported every step of the way by knowledgeable, friendly live product experts. Splashtop simplifies critical IT functions, monitoring device health from a customizable dashboard, with the ability to push patches and software updates instantly at scale across Windows, macOS, and third-party applications. IT teams can have visibility and control over large populations while providing centralized remote support to employees and IoT devices.

"At Splashtop, customer experience guides every decision we make, from product design to how we support our users," said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. "Winning this award tells us we're making the right choices, empowering IT teams to be more efficient, effective, and confident in their roles."

With a trScore of 8.7 out of 10 and 30 verified reviews during the award period, Splashtop is recognized by customers as a top player in its software categories. Here’s what it takes to win:

Recency–products must have 10+ new or updated reviews in the past 12 months

Relevancy–products must receive at least .5% of the traffic volume in that category

Rating–products must have at least four stars with a trScore of 7.5 or higher

To learn more about Splashtop’s award-winning solutions and commitment to customer experience, visit www.splashtop.com. To read unbiased reviews for Splashtop, visit www.trustradius.com/products/splashtop-enterprise/reviews.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

