Announcing the 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 Recipients





BERWYN, Pa., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce that Bill Oldham, chairman and president, AscellaHealth, has been inducted as one of only 10 honorees into the 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 Hall of Fame, while John Campolongo, COO, AscellaHealth, has been named a 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 honoree. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ over 111,000 individuals and generate over $145 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition digital Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 18th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Philadelphia’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

“Philadelphia’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Oldham has spearheaded AscellaHealth’s remarkable global expansion, focusing on improving access to life-saving therapies for patients with rare and complex conditions. Under his leadership, the company has experienced over 750% in just three years, expanded into more than 70 countries and deepened its impact through strategic acquisitions such as CHAPPER Healthcare and Optime Care. As a visionary entrepreneur and the founder of the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), Oldham is deeply committed to advancing people-centered, purpose-driven and sustainable change in healthcare.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award, which reflects the mission-driven work we do every day at AscellaHealth,” says Oldham. “This recognition belongs to our exceptional team whose passion, innovation and integrity continue to drive meaningful change for patients across the globe. I’m proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited for the future we’re building, where access, empathy and innovation set the new standard for healthcare.”

Campolongo drives AscellaHealth’s mission to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology with compassionate patient care. As Chief Operating Officer, he has been instrumental in developing proprietary digital platforms that streamline access to specialty medications, enhance real-time analytics and accelerate the Company’s rapid growth and expansion. A first-generation college graduate and lifelong technologist, Campolongo’s leadership exemplifies a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care.

Campolongo adds, “I’m incredibly honored to receive this award, which is a true testament to the unwavering commitment of the entire AscellaHealth organization. It reflects our shared mission to transform healthcare through innovation and compassion. This recognition belongs to every individual who contributes to our goal of enhancing patient outcomes and expanding access to life-changing therapies worldwide.”

Oldham and Campolongo will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 18th, 2025, held at 2300 Arena. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

