Tiny Health and Evexia Diagnostics Close the Gut Testing Access Gap

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 40% of children in the U.S. now live with at least one chronic condition [1] , many of which begin in the first few years and carry into adulthood. Yet access to advanced preventative microbiome testing tools has remained limited.

To help close that gap, Tiny Health , the first and only precision microbiome wellness platform designed for lifelong health — from the first 1,000 days to the last — and Evexia Diagnostics , a lab ordering platform for integrative health providers, are working together to make comprehensive microbiome testing more accessible, helping bring it from a niche tool into the standard of care.

Tiny Health’s Gut Health Test for all ages, PRO Gut Health Test for older children and adults, and Vaginal Health Test are now available to Evexia’s network of over 20,000 healthcare practitioners across the U.S. and Canada.





“Many families don’t get clear answers until symptoms are advanced, when treatment becomes more complex and takes longer. The real challenge is access: making sure providers have the right tools to catch gut imbalances early. That’s how we move closer to making microbiome testing a standard part of care,” said Cheryl Sew Hoy, CEO and founder of Tiny Health.

Through Evexia’s platform, tests are available not only to licensed physicians, but also to a broader group of professionals including health coaches, nutritionists, and other wellness providers. Through Evexia’s Internal Physician Network , wellness practitioners can order Tiny Health’s clinical-grade PRO Gut Health Test under the guidance of a supervising physician, with results shared through the same secure platform used by clinics.

"At Evexia Diagnostics, we are committed to advancing all-stages-of-life-health through innovative diagnostic solutions. Our partnership with Tiny Health marks a significant step forward in this mission,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer of Evexia Diagnostics. “By integrating their specialized gut microbiome testing with our comprehensive diagnostic platform, we’re empowering healthcare providers and parents with deeper, more actionable insights into pediatric health and development. This collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering science-backed, personalized care from the very start of life."

Providers interested in accessing Tiny Health tests through Evexia can learn more at evexiadiagnostics.com and poweredbytiny.com .

____________________

[1] 2022 National Survey of Children's Health, available at https://www.childhealthdata.org/browse/survey/results?q=10053&r=1

About Tiny Health

Tiny Health is the first and only precision microbiome wellness platform designed for lifelong health — from the first 1,000 days to the last. Founded in 2020 and built by microbiome scientists and physicians, Tiny Health uses shotgun metagenomics to deliver strain-level and functional microbiome insights. Its clinical-grade gut and vaginal tests help families and practitioners address the root causes of many chronic conditions with evidence-based, personalized interventions. Trusted by over 65,000 people worldwide, Tiny Health is redefining the microbiome as a cornerstone of personalized wellness. Learn more at tinyhealth.com .

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics stands out in the clinical laboratory services landscape, catering primarily to the Functional and Integrative Medicine communities. Founded in 2007, Evexia offers comprehensive, cutting-edge laboratory services at unbeatable prices. Its proprietary infrastructure is designed to meet the needs of both licensed and non-licensed clinicians, delivering fast, affordable, and reliable solutions to enhance client efficiency and profitability. To learn more, visit www.evexiadiagnostics.com

Media Contact

Tiny Health

press@tinyhealth.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd77d075-2915-41f5-85ab-da446046aa35