PCCA Sets Industry Benchmark as First Supplier with USP Verified Excipient Compounding Bases

Houston, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA, a leading supplier of pharmaceutical ingredients, announced today the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) has verified two of its proprietary compounding bases — LoxOral® and Anhydrous SuspendIt® — earning PCCA a recognized mark of independent quality assurance.

PCCA is the first FDA-registered supplier to complete the USP Ingredient Verification Program for Excipients for compounding bases, underscoring the company’s commitment to the highest industry standards and regulatory compliance. The USP Ingredient Verification Program for Excipients is a third-party, science-based process involving rigorous testing, manufacturing audits and quality control evaluations.

This distinction elevates PCCA’s products, offering a clear quality differentiator to complement the already highly desirable functional attributes of its bases. USP Verification Programs are widely recognized as the trusted quality benchmark for assessing the quality of active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, dietary supplements and dietary ingredients.

“This validation milestone demonstrates our ‘Quality without Compromise’ core value in action,” said PCCA CEO Gus Bassani, PharmD. “Confirmation of quality through independent verification reinforces our promise to pharmacies and patients alike. By undertaking this approach, we help our members compound with confidence.”

USP verified two of PCCA’s most used bases: LoxOral®, an all-in-one compounding excipient designed for oral capsules, facilitating the easy mixing of diverse active pharmaceutical ingredients, and Anhydrous SuspendIt®, a specially designed, water-free oral base that mixes easily with liquids and offers improved taste and broader applications.

USP’s verification of these bases exemplifies PCCA’s focus on providing pharmacies with assurance of the quality, purity and consistency of its products. PCCA also invests heavily in research and development to create unique, patented bases to enhance therapeutic outcomes.

“We proactively pursued and invested in this program to verify the quality of our bases, even though regulations do not require it,” Bassani said. “And we will be pursuing this verification for additional proprietary bases of ours.”

Holly Chang, Vice President of Technical Services at USP, shared, “USP is pleased to recognize PCCA’s successful completion of the Ingredient Verification Program for Excipients. This accomplishment demonstrates a commitment to quality, enabling manufacturers of compounded pharmaceutical products to easily identify PCCA’s LoxOral® and Anhydrous SuspendIt® bases as trusted quality excipients.”

Moving forward, Bassani said PCCA remains focused on providing independent compounding pharmacies and health systems with quality products, expert guidance and innovative approaches to delivering personalized medicine.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

