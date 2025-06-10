Serial Entrepreneur Cameron Forni Brings Adaptaphoria to Benzinga Capital Conference with Exclusive Tastings and Industry Panel

Chicago, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Reputation Pros is pleased to highlight ADAPTAPHORIA, the new hemp-infused functional beverage brand from modern socializer and cannabis pioneer Cameron Forni, is making a bold debut at the Benzinga Capital Conference in Chicago. The brand will feature live tastings on the show floor and host an exclusive, VIP invite-only dinner pairing its beverages with a curated cannabis-infused menu. Forni will also speak on a high-impact industry panel exploring the future of cannabis beverage distribution.

As Adaptaphoria steps into the spotlight, it brings with it a powerful mission: to revolutionize social drinking through plant-based beverages that enhance energy or relaxation. The brand’s debut collection—Energize and Unwind—blends adaptogens, botanicals, and hemp-based cannabinoids to offer an intentional, alcohol-free alternative for today’s health-conscious and sober-curious consumers.

“Adaptaphoria is about elevating how we connect,” says founder Cameron Forni. “Post-pandemic, we’re facing a loneliness epidemic. People are looking for more meaningful connections, and we believe that social beverages should reflect that. We’ve created drinks that help people feel more present, without alcohol or sugar crashes.”

At Benzinga, Adaptaphoria Will:

Offer Live Tastings on the show floor, introducing attendees to its flavor-forward, effect-based beverages.

Host an Exclusive VIP Dinner , pairing Adaptaphoria drinks with a gourmet cannabis-infused menu for select influencers, investors, and executives.

, pairing Adaptaphoria drinks with a gourmet cannabis-infused menu for select influencers, investors, and executives. Feature Cameron Forni on a Premier Industry Panel titled “Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Delivery, or Dispensaries: Who Will Own the Cannabis Beverage Consumer?” alongside leaders from Iconic Tonics, Daisy Labs, Franny’s Farmacy, and TradeWorks. The panel will explore where the cannabis beverage market is heading as retailers like DoorDash and Total Wine enter the space.

“Consumer preferences are shifting—Gen Z is rejecting alcohol and artificial ingredients. With Select, I built a category-defining brand grounded in quality, and with Adaptaphoria, I’m applying the same discipline to a new wave of conscious consumption,” adds Forni.

“We’re the first high-functional beverage with just 3 grams of sugar, only 15 calories, and a 5-minute onset,” he continues. “The real marvel is achieving a rapid emulsion without any weed flavor or bitterness. We’re sampling at Benzinga with industry tastemakers, and everyone’s saying it’s delicious!” says founder Cameron Forni





Flavor and Function

Energize

Dragon Fruit and Black Berry Cola : Features Rhodiola Rosea, Guarana, Vitamin B12, and AstraGin® for stamina and focus.

Unwind

White Peach and Chill Berry : Crafted with KSM-66 Ashwagandha®, Passion Flower, and GABA to soothe and center.

With intentional ingredients and refined flavor profiles, Adaptaphoria complements modern rituals—whether at happy hour, at home, or on the move.





Industry Praise

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Adaptaphoria launch at the Benzinga Capital Conference,” says Eugenio Garcia, CEO of Cannabis Now . “It’s always a proud moment to introduce a revolutionary product to the cannabis industry. For those attending, this will be remembered as a milestone moment for cannabis beverages—and Adaptaphoria is leading the way as one of the highest-quality brands in the space.”





About Adaptaphoria

Adaptaphoria is a wellness-first brand creating functional, hemp-infused beverages designed to enhance everyday moments. Founded by Cameron Forni, the brand unites flavor, science, and lifestyle to create new standards in social drinking. Products are available nationwide at https://adaptaphoria.com .

