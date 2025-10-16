Miami, FL , Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Keever, a globally recognized leader in online reputation management, joined the Odys Global Podcast this week to unpack how high-profile individuals and brands can gain and sustain control over Page 1 of Google. In conversation with host Aneta Samkoff, Keever outlined advanced strategies rooted in AI, entity development, and digital consistency, tools that now define the modern reputation playbook.

Widely regarded as a top authority in the field, Keever explained how the rise of AI Overviews, shifting algorithms, and fast-moving press cycles have permanently reshaped the digital reputational landscape. His core message to public figures and leadership brands is that visibility without control is a liability.

“Page 1 of Google is your digital résumé,” Keever emphasized. “If you don’t shape the narrative, someone else will, and it’s rarely on your terms.”

Drawing from more than a decade of discreet work with CEOs, public figures, and Fortune 500 brands, Keever shared proven frameworks for pushing down harmful content, building verified entities, and establishing lasting search equity. As AI-generated summaries begin to dominate SERPs, he underscored the importance of owning your digital signals before they’re interpreted for you.





Podcast Highlights: What You’ll Learn from Scott Keever’s Episode on AI Reputation Strategy

In this in-depth conversation, Keever reveals how artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the field of reputation management. He breaks down the mechanics of AI Overviews, exposes how large language models disproportionately amplify harmful narratives, and offers tactical methods to counteract their reach.

The episode also explores the rising importance of Entity SEO and digital consistency. Keever explains how to build and maintain a personal “entity hub” across platforms, why schema markup is essential for machine-readable authority, and how custom GPTs can scale messaging and sentiment. He also details why image SEO and knowledge panel optimization are now mission-critical for brand protection.

Advanced suppression and recovery tactics are also covered, including how to push down low-authority negative links without relying on DMCA requests or legal channels. Keever sets realistic expectations—often six to twelve months for full control, and outlines when a full SERP restructure becomes necessary. He closes by explaining what ethical brands can learn from black hat strategies—without ever adopting them.





What Is Online Reputation Management (ORM)?

Online Reputation Management (ORM) is the strategic discipline of shaping how individuals, brands, and organizations are perceived across digital platforms. It involves monitoring, influencing, and improving search engine results, media narratives, reviews, and AI-generated content to align public perception with reality and intent.

Today’s ORM goes far beyond crisis response. It includes building digital entities, optimizing owned assets, suppressing misleading content, and maintaining consistency across Google, Reddit, forums, and AI summaries. In an era where algorithms and auto-generated profiles drive perception, ORM has become a strategic necessity—not a cosmetic fix.





Case Studies: Real-World Reputation Wins

Keever shared several high-stakes case studies that demonstrate both the complexity and precision required in modern ORM.

In the “Best Looking Guy in Miami” campaign, his team engineered full-spectrum Page 1 dominance across image, video, and news tabs, using entity-based SEO and multimedia saturation to shape the narrative from every angle.

Another case involved a six-month takedown of defamatory content seeded by a vindictive ex-spouse. With AI Overviews surfacing unverified claims from low-quality forums and blogs, Keever’s strategy prioritized structured content, verified entities, and strategic redirection, successfully suppressing the narrative without legal action.

He also addressed a growing trend in post-litigation ORM, where law firms refer clients after legal remedies have failed. In these cases, his team is brought in to do what court orders can’t: reengineer perception through digital authority and entity control.

“We’re not just cleaning up Google SERPs anymore,” Keever noted. “Now it’s Reddit and generative AI summaries. Entity-based search is changing everything.”





About Scott Keever, Reputation Management Expert





Scott Keever is a globally recognized expert in digital reputation strategy, SEO, and online authority architecture. As founder of Scott Keever SEO, he leads a boutique firm known for navigating high-conflict, high-stakes digital reputation cases with discretion and technical precision.

Keever has served as a trusted advisor to public figures, C-suite executives, and global brands, often under strict non-disclosure. His firm specializes in AI-native ORM, entity SEO, and advanced narrative engineering to influence how search engines, platforms, and AI models interpret digital identity.





About Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros, founded by Scott Keever, is a leading digital reputation agency focused on high-stakes reputation repair, suppression, and brand reinforcement. The firm is known for deploying AI-native strategies that go beyond traditional PR, emphasizing entity optimization, content architecture, and proactive defense across evolving digital surfaces.

Serving clients ranging from private individuals to publicly traded companies, Reputation Pros brings discretion, speed, and depth to every engagement. When legal, PR, and SEO teams fall short, Reputation Pros delivers.





About the Odys Global Podcast

The Odys Global Podcast features leading voices in SEO, digital branding, and domain strategy. Each episode offers actionable insights from experts shaping the future of search, reputation, and brand development in an increasingly algorithmic world.



