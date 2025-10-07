Miami, FL, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 67% of consumers avoiding companies after encountering even one negative online result, the rules of reputation management are changing fast. As AI-driven platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and AI Overviews increasingly shape how people find and interpret information, one firm is leading the shift: Reputation Pros, recently named the best reputation management company by International Business Times.

The New Reality: Google Isn’t the Only Search Engine Anymore

The rise of artificial intelligence search assistants has transformed how information spreads and how reputations are built or damaged. Today, inaccurate or outdated content can surface not only on Google but also in conversational AI systems that synthesize information from multiple online sources.

Reputation Pros helps clients regain control of both world traditional search and generative AI. The Miami-based firm ensures that its clients are accurately represented when people search for them on Google and when AI systems like ChatGPT or Gemini summarize them in real-time.

"Most people don't realize AI tools are trained on the same public data that fuels Google," said Scott Keever, founder and CEO of Reputation Pros. "If false or outdated content lives online, it doesn't just hurt you in search; it can live forever in AI systems. Our mission is to fix that."





Why IBTimes Names Reputation Pros the Best Reputation Management Company





In its recent industry feature, Online Reputation Management Companies That Suppress Negative Google Results, International Business Times praised Reputation Pros for its transparent practices, measurable results, and human-centered approach.

The publication recognized Reputation Pros as the best reputation management company of the year, citing its leadership in helping individuals and brands remove or suppress harmful content, manage online narratives, and now clean misinformation from AI-driven search environments.





How Reputation Pros Cleans Search and AI Visibility

Reputation Pros has developed an advanced, AI-powered suppression and optimization system that reshapes how search engines and artificial intelligence platforms understand a person or brand. The system strengthens what already exists, creates new high-quality assets, and connects all positive content into a unified digital framework that both Google and AI models can easily interpret.

Strategic Content Suppression: The Reputation Pros team utilizes ethical, data-driven methods to suppress negative or misleading results. By amplifying authoritative, relevant, and trustworthy content, the firm helps ensure that search engines prioritize accurate information.

AI-Enhanced Content Development: The proprietary Reputation Pros system identifies and powers up existing positive mentions while generating new content that reinforces expertise, credibility, and trustworthiness. This content is created to align with Google’s E-E-A-T principles and AI model understanding, helping establish a verified and consistent identity across all platforms.

Advanced AI and SEO Integration: Reputation Pros ties everything together through semantic linking, structured data, and AI optimization. This ensures that when systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity retrieve or summarize information, they rely on clear, verified data that accurately represents the client.

Through this interconnected process, Reputation Pros creates lasting visibility that extends beyond traditional SEO. Clients gain sustainable protection across both search and AI ecosystems, establishing a reliable and authoritative digital presence that evolves with the algorithms themselves.





Who Is Scott Keever: The Founder Driving Innovation in AI Reputation Management





Founded by Scott Keever, a digital marketing expert with over a decade of experience in SEO and brand repair, Reputation Pros has emerged as the industry leader in managing reputations for the era of artificial intelligence.

“Being named the best reputation management company by International Business Times validates our commitment to staying ahead of the curve,” Keever said. “Search is no longer just about ten blue links—it’s about how AI systems perceive and present you. We help our clients control both.”

Under Keever's leadership, Reputation Pros has grown from a boutique agency into a global partner serving professionals, corporations, and public figures who rely on precision, confidentiality, and measurable results.





Why AI Optimization Is the Future of Reputation Management

As large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity become primary gateways to information, AI reputation management is emerging as the next critical frontier.

Unlike Google, which displays links, AI models synthesize information — meaning a single outdated article or review can permanently influence the narrative that AI systems repeat. Reputation Pros’ team proactively cleans that data pipeline, ensuring misinformation is corrected before it reaches users.

This capability extends beyond traditional ORM, positioning Reputation Pros as the world's first firm to offer comprehensive reputation management for both search engines and AI ecosystems.





A Human-Centered Approach in a Machine-Led World

While Reputation Pros uses AI-powered analytics to monitor results, its core philosophy remains deeply human. Every campaign is led by a senior strategist who ensures empathy, discretion, and transparency guide each decision.

As International Business Times noted, “Reputation Pros combines technical excellence with compassion, helping clients not only fix their search results but also rebuild confidence and credibility online.”

This blend of technology and humanity continues to define the firm's work as AI reshapes the digital landscape of reputation.





Who is Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros is a Miami-based reputation management and AI visibility firm specializing in content removal, search suppression, crisis response, and AI data correction. Founded by Scott Keever, the company serves a diverse range of global clients, including executives, law firms, healthcare providers, and public figures. By combining legal expertise, SEO precision, and advanced AI remediation, Reputation Pros helps clients control their online presence and how AI systems represent them.

Learn more at www.reputationpros.com.









Reptation Pros

Address: 1221 SW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Phone: (877) 801-7767

Website: reputationpros.com

Miami Reputation Management