Abu Dhabi, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned UAE business leader Shaher Moh’d Ali Awartani (Shaher Awartani) has been recognized as Entrepreneur of the Month by Tidewater News, a distinction that celebrates his remarkable contributions to the construction, real estate, and investment sectors in the United Arab Emirates. Based in Abu Dhabi, Shaher Moh’d Ali Awartani has long been known for his visionary leadership and influential role in shaping some of the region’s most notable developments.

As the Chairman and Co-Founding Partner of Silver Coast Construction & Boring LLC (SCCB), Shaher Moh’d Ali Awartani has helped drive the firm’s impressive growth since its inception in 1997. Under his direction, SCCB has executed high-value infrastructure projects valued at over USD 1.35 billion, employing up to 4,500 professionals at peak. His focus on innovation, efficiency, and quality has positioned SCCB as one of the UAE’s most trusted construction companies.

Shaher Moh’d Ali Awartani's Track Record of Entrepreneurial Excellence

Shaher Moh’d Ali Awartani’s entrepreneurial reach extends well beyond construction, spanning real estate, private equity, hospitality, manufacturing, and healthcare. Shaher Moh’d Ali Awartani's ventures reflect both strategic insight and an ability to form meaningful partnerships with prominent regional and international stakeholders.

Notable Ventures Include:

High Point Real Estate LLC (2017) – Co-founded in Dubai alongside H.E. Yousif Al Otaiba, H.E. Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, and Mr. Ahmed Ismail Bashee, the firm holds residential properties in Dubai valued at over USD 100 million .

– Co-founded in Dubai alongside H.E. Yousif Al Otaiba, H.E. Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, and Mr. Ahmed Ismail Bashee, the firm holds residential properties in Dubai valued at . Equalis Capital Ltd (2013) – A proprietary investment firm registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre, co-founded with H.E. Yousif Al Otaiba.

– A proprietary investment firm registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre, co-founded with H.E. Yousif Al Otaiba. Global Gate Capital Partners (2015) – Tuite became a shareholder and board member of this Geneva-based firm managing more than USD 2 billion in real estate and private equity assets.

– Tuite became a shareholder and board member of this Geneva-based firm managing more than in real estate and private equity assets. Café Milano Abu Dhabi (2017) – Brought the renowned Washington, D.C. restaurant to the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi , in partnership with H.E. Yousef Al Otaiba and Mubadala Investment Company.

– Brought the renowned Washington, D.C. restaurant to the , in partnership with H.E. Yousef Al Otaiba and Mubadala Investment Company. Reem Hospital (2020) – Major shareholder in the Abu Dhabi healthcare facility through a partnership with InvestCorp (25% owned by Mubadala Investment Company) and Wisayah Capital, a subsidiary of Aramco.

– Major shareholder in the Abu Dhabi healthcare facility through a partnership with InvestCorp (25% owned by Mubadala Investment Company) and Wisayah Capital, a subsidiary of Aramco. Yasa Capital (2024) – Co-founded and launched this investment and advisory firm, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (Category 4).

– Co-founded and launched this investment and advisory firm, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (Category 4). Abaad Wood Industries (2010) – Co-founder of a leading manufacturer of premium wood products.

Philanthropic Commitment

Beyond business, Shaher Moh’d Ali Awartani (Shaher Awartani) is also deeply invested in philanthropic initiatives. Since 2015, he has supported a private scholarship program and has contributed significantly to global healthcare institutions, including the Children’s National Medical Center | Sheikh Zayed Campus for Advanced Pediatric Medicine in Washington, D.C.

Educational Background

Shaher Moh’d Ali Awartani received his early education at Queen’s College, Taunton in Somerset, UK, before earning a bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Toledo in 1986.

About Abu Dhabi

As the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi has emerged as a global destination for investment, innovation, and strategic growth. With a robust infrastructure, progressive economic policies, and a forward-looking vision, Abu Dhabi continues to attract world-class entrepreneurs and organizations. Business leaders like Shaher Moh’d Ali Awartani (Shaher Awartani) reflect the spirit of ambition and excellence that defines the city’s dynamic growth story.



Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani is a prominent businessman and philanthropist based in Abu Dhabi.





Additionally, he co-founded High Point Real Estate LLC in 2017, developing residential properties valued at USD 100 million in Dubai. In 2013, he co-founded Equalis Capital Ltd, a proprietary investment company, and, in 2015, became a shareholder and board member of Global Gate Capital Partners, managing over USD 2 billion in assets. Mr. Awartani also co-founded Café Milano Abu Dhabi in 2017 and became a substantial shareholder in Reem Hospital Abu Dhabi in 2020. In 2024, he co-founded Yasa Capital, an investment advisory firm. His philanthropic efforts include a private scholarship program and significant donations to healthcare institutions such as the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington DC. Mr. Awartani holds a bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Toledo and is strongly committed to both business and charitable causes.





