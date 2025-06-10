Billion Dollar Lead Service Line Replacement Tool Featured in Leading Civic and Educational Directories

CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), a leader in Flint Water Crisis–focused drinking water training led by the former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator, announced today that its Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) has been officially listed in MERLOT and the Civic Tech Field Guide—two of the nation’s most respected directories for civic innovation and educational tools.

The free browser-based tool helps utilities, municipalities, engineers, and public health professionals model and estimate the cost of lead service line replacement—a critical step in protecting public health and complying with federal regulations. Since its launch in April 2025, the calculator has been used to estimate over $3 billion in lead service line replacement costs, based on anonymized analytics data.

These listings reflect growing national recognition of EPHI’s broader impact—including its Flint Water Crisis: Drinking Water Training courses, which are also listed in MERLOT and the Civic Tech Field Guide—as trusted resources supporting public health and drinking water infrastructure transparency.

“Being listed in MERLOT and the Civic Tech Field Guide validates what we’ve known from the beginning—that this tool fills a vital gap,” said Anthony Ross, founder of EPHI and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator. “It helps communities take control of their lead service line replacement planning.”

The MERLOT listing affirms its instructional value in environmental science, engineering, and public health education, while the Civic Tech Field Guide placement highlights its broader role in civic technology and infrastructure transparency.

With thousands of communities preparing to replace lead service lines nationwide, the need for accessible, no-cost planning tools is more urgent than ever. To support this effort, EPHI is offering sponsorship opportunities to mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector organizations.

Insights From Leadership:

“We’re very encouraged by the strong early adoption and engagement with the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator. The tool is becoming an essential resource for informed planning, budgeting, and protecting public health.”

— Anthony Ross, EPHI Director and Former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator

About EPHI:

Environmental & Public Health International provides experience-based drinking water training shaped by the Flint Water Crisis. Our mission is to support regulators and public water systems in their efforts to safeguard public health and prevent future catastrophic drinking water failures. Learn how we’re advancing the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and helping to save billions in drinking water infrastructure costs nationwide.



