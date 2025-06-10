Mike Bako, “The Modern Man and Dad” discusses Father’s Day Gift Ideas with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Father’s Day, consumer spending is on pace to hit record highs, showcases evolving consumer preferences, blending traditional sentiments with modern trends. The National Retail Federation projects over $22 billion in total spend that’s an average of nearly $200 per shopper, up from $172 just two years ago.

Shoppers are increasingly seeking unique or different gifts, about 44% of replies matched that, and those that create special memories (37%), indicating a shift towards more personalized and meaningful presents.

Mike Bako has created a curated selection of his picks for Father’s Day gifts:

For the dad that is a gamer: WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive

Surveys have found that over half of dads play video games, and many play these games alongside their kids.

If you have a gamer dad on your gift list this year, Mike Bako recommends the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive.

It packs up to a massive 6 terabytes of storage. That’s enough space for around 150 games so Dad won’t have to choose what to delete when it’s time to download something new.

It’s sleek, portable, and built tough, perfect for gaming on the go. Whether he’s at home, on vacation, or just sneaking in a session after bedtime, he can plug in and jump right back into the action. The WD_BLACK P10 gives Dad more game time and fewer headaches, now that’s a power-up he’ll love.

Starting at $89.99, and available on WesternDigital.com, or leading retailers and e-tailers.

How the busy modern fathers can stay organized and capture ideas on the go: PLAUD NotePin

PLAUD NotePin: the world’s most wearable AI Notetaker.

Gift Dad the power of cutting-edge voice AI without compromising his privacy.

Wristband, necklace, clip, or pin, however you wear it, it’s always ready to capture your thoughts, hands-free. But here’s the magic, it doesn’t just record. The PLAUD app uses AI to transcribe your voice, extract key points, and organize everything. No more scribbling, no more forgetting.

And for dads who care about privacy, PLAUD’s got you covered with enterprise-grade encryption and secure and unlimited local and cloud storage.

Smart, stylish, and secure, it's like having a personal assistant…that actually listens.

Helping dads look their best for Father’s Day and all summer long: Flex 5 Sensitive

Let’s talk grooming for the dads in your life. Many dads want a clean, close shave without the post-shave irritation, especially in the summer heat. BIC recently launched the new Flex 5 Sensitive razor for men, and it’s about to become your best-kept grooming secret.

This isn’t just another razor. It’s clinically proven and dermatologist tested for smooth skin. With five long-lasting blades, 40-degree pivoting head, and extended durability with up to 13 smooth shaves when shaving 3x a week, the Flex 5 Sensitive adjusts effortlessly to your skin’s contours — for a smooth, comfortable shave, every time.

Plus the lubricating strip is infused with aloe, Vitamin E, licorice, and almond oil. That’s skincare and shaving in one swipe.

Whether it’s for Father’s Day or just a fresh start to the week, the BIC Flex 5 Sensitive is a sleek, reliable upgrade helping you look sharp and feel confident all summer long… and beyond.

Available at major retailers including Walmart. Walgreens, Kroger, Amazon starting at $6.92.

