Telnyx Launches Partner Program to Accelerate Growth in Real-Time Voice AI and Connectivity Solutions

Austin, TX, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx , the full-stack conversational AI platform, today announced the launch of a new Partner Program, built to help partners tap into new revenue opportunities and scale their offerings with cutting-edge voice, IoT, and AI technologies.

As the demand for real-time, AI-powered communications surges, the program aims to expand access to solutions that address complex customer interactions and rising operational costs.

With Telnyx, partners can deliver seamless global connectivity through SIP trunking, automate customer engagement with voice APIs, and create low-latency conversational experiences with Voice AI. The program will equip partners with easy-to-use tools and expert guidance to improve service offerings and performance while increasing revenues.

Purpose-Built for Performance

Built on Telnyx’s integrated telephony and AI infrastructure, partners have total control over their communications, from speech-to-text (STT) to number porting to PSTN connectivity, without the friction of fragmented systems.

“Our new Partner Program is opening the door for businesses to co-create the future of real-time voice applications,” said Anwar Karzazi, VP Global Partner Sales. “Our partners get to build without compromise, deliver solutions with crystal-clear performance, and grow revenue in ways they couldn’t before.”



Benefits Designed for Growth



The Program supports a wide range of partners—from channel partners and distributors to solution providers and system integrators—who need flexibility, scalability, and speed. By leveraging Telnyx’s private global network and programmable access to the PSTN, partners can deliver ultra-low-latency voice experiences with the quality and responsiveness demanded by voice AI applications.

Tiered offerings match varying levels of engagement and capability. The program provides tailored enablement, marketing support, and co-selling opportunities to drive growth. Partners also benefit from Telnyx’s newly-formed Partner Team, who are focused on building a scalable, high-impact partner ecosystem to ensure long-term success of both Telnyx and its new partners.

Why Partners Choose Telnyx

The Telnyx Partner Program empowers businesses to deliver intelligent connectivity solutions tailored to their customers' needs. From seamless global PSTN calling to IoT-driven services and real-time, AI-powered customer engagement, partners can innovate and scale with confidence using our full-stack platform.

For partners looking to grow revenue and expand their service offerings, Telnyx provides the infrastructure, technical expertise, and collaborative model needed to unlock communications and connectivity opportunities on a global scale.

Explore the Partner Program

The Telnyx Partner Program is now open to select partners. To learn more or book a meeting with our Partner team, visit https://telnyx.com/partners .

Attachment