The 2025 MISTRs Are Here — and They’re Hotter Than Free Online PrEP

MISTR, the nation's #1 LGBTQ+ telehealth platform for sexual health, is proud to unveil the new class of MISTRs for 2025 — twelve bold, beautiful, and totally unfiltered ambassadors who are bringing free sexual healthcare to your feed and your bedroom.

Serving more than 500,000 patients served nationwide, MISTR makes it easy to stay protected. Patients can sign up online for PrEP — a once-a-day pill that reduces the risk of HIV by 99% — and DoxyPEP, an antibiotic taken after sex that helps prevent common STIs like syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. When bundled together, they offer next-level protection — and MISTR makes it 100% free, fast, and delivered discreetly to your door.

“Being a MISTR means showing up — shirtless, fearless, and fully protected,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “These guys are fun, fearless, and fully committed to making HIV prevention sexy and stigma-free.”

This year’s lineup includes digital disruptors, fitness kings, and unapologetically queer content creators — including model and LGBTQ+ heartthrob Bruno Alcantara and the sizzling creator and advocate Kyle Krieger — all teaming up with MISTR to spread the word (and maybe more). Each MISTR will appear in exclusive video content, social collabs, and events promoting MISTR’s 100% free online access to PrEP, DoxyPEP, STI testing, and long-term HIV care – all available online at mistr.com with or without insurance.

Together, they’ll be showing the world that taking care of your sexual health doesn’t have to be boring, awkward, or expensive. It can be hot, fast, free, and delivered to your door.

Follow the campaign at @heymistr, and visit mistr.com to get on PrEP or DoxyPEP with zero cost, zero judgment, and zero excuses.

ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) DoxyPEP, STI Testing and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make PrEP, DoxyPEP and long-term HIV care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Learn more at www.mistr.com.

