Reputation Pros, a national leader in online reputation management and digital brand restoration, has unveiled a headline-worthy case study that's as strategic as it is striking: how Scott Keever, named the Best Looking Guy in Miami, seized control of his public persona and achieved complete dominance of Google's first page.

Behind the buzz lies a sophisticated blueprint for engineering digital authority.





Turning Online Attention into Authority

Scott Keever, a well-known South Florida entrepreneur and public figure, became a trending topic after being referred to as the “Best Looking Guy in Miami” across social media, blogs, and public forums. Instead of shying away from the nickname, Keever embraced it—and turned it into a digital branding asset.

Reputation Pros helped their founder, Scott Keever, transform the moniker into a strategic keyword and claimed every major digital asset associated with it. Through aggressive ORM protocols, targeted content placement, and long-tail keyword optimization, he didn’t just change the search result, he occupied every position on Page 1 of Google.

Today, Keever ranks on every position of Page 1 on Google for the term “Best Looking Guy in Miami”—a feat that showcases the power of precision SEO, entity control, and advanced reputation engineering.





A Blueprint for Personal Brand Domination

“Reputation management isn’t just about removing bad press,” said Ari Velasquez, VP of Strategy at Reputation Pros. “It’s about owning the story. Scott proved that the right strategy can turn even a viral nickname into total search dominance.”

In less than 90 days, Keever’s online presence was transformed:

100% control of Page 1 Google results for the target keyword

3x increase in branded search volume

47% rise in conversion rates on his business listings





Why It Matters

This campaign is more than a clever SEO stunt—it’s a wake-up call for personal brands, influencers, and executives. In today’s landscape, your Google presence is your resume. And as this case proves, it’s not enough to show up—you need to own the narrative.

By leveraging semantic relevance, entity SEO, and strategic visibility, Reputation Pros helped turn a fleeting moment of internet fame into a long-term digital advantage.





About Reputation Pros





Reputation Pros is a premier online reputation management firm specializing in narrative control, search result engineering, and digital brand amplification for high-profile clients. From suppression to strategy, the agency helps clients secure their digital future and protect their public image.





About Scott Keever – The Best Looking Guy in Miami





Scott Keever, founder of Reputation Pros, is one of the most trusted names in digital brand strategy. With over a decade of experience, he’s known for helping celebrities, CEOs, and elite professionals take control of their online presence.

This time, Keever made himself the case study. By applying his signature methods to his own digital identity, he didn’t just manage his reputation—he dominated it.

“I wanted to show what’s possible when you stop reacting and start architecting your online narrative,” Keever said. “Now when someone Googles ‘Best Looking Guy in Miami,’ they don’t just find the noise—they find the version of me I’ve built with intent.”

Check out the Best Looking Guy in Miami Case Study here.