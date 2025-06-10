Vimeo Elects Adam Cahan, Lydia Jett, and Kirsten Kliphouse to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), one of the largest and most trusted private video networks in the world, today announced the election of Adam Cahan, Lydia Jett, and Kirsten Kliphouse to its Board of Directors. The new Board members were elected during the company’s Annual Stockholder Meeting on June 9, 2025. In addition to its new Board members, Vimeo also announced the departures of two Board members, Alesia J. Haas and Ida Kane, both of whom had served on the Board since Vimeo’s spin-off in 2021.

Vimeo’s new Board members represent a diverse background of experience, helping continue to guide the company in a positive trajectory. We believe their combined expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and serve our growing global community. More about the new Board members below:

Adam Cahan is a senior technology executive with 25+ years of experience in the media technology and telecommunications industries. He most recently served as the CEO for PAX, a technology-based consumer packaged goods company in the health and wellbeing industry. Adam also served as a director on the supervisory board for ProSiebenSat.1 Media, one of Europe’s largest media companies, and previously held senior leadership roles at Yahoo, MTV Networks, Google, McKinsey & Company and NBC Universal.





Lydia Jett is a Founding Partner and Managing Partner, Head of Consumer Internet and eCommerce sectors of Softbank Investment Advisors. For 20+ years, Lydia has invested in and served on the boards of market-leading technology businesses, working with several of the most significant consumer platforms across the globe.





Kirsten Kliphouse recently served as President of Google Cloud Americas, where she was responsible for leading and growing the sales, go-to-market, customer engagement, channel, and services organizations. Prior to Google Cloud, Kirsten held leadership positions at Red Hat, Microsoft, and served as CEO of Yardarm Technologies and Scaling Ventures.





“Expanding our Board with the combined experience of Adam, Lydia and Kirsten, I am energized by the wealth of opportunity ahead of us,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “These individuals have proven themselves in their own domains and bring a host of insights to help our customers across a variety of dynamic industries. Lastly, on behalf of our Board of Directors, we thank Alesia and Ida for their contributions and dedication to Vimeo since the company went public in 2021. We wish them well in their next endeavors.”

About Vimeo

