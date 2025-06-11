Coop Pank AS results for May 2025

Coop Pank’s financial results in May 2025:

In May, number of the bank's clients increased by 1,500 and number of active clients decreased by 800. By the end of the month number of clients reached 216,00 and number of active clients reached 102,400. Over the year, customer base has grown by 11%.

Volume of the bank's customer deposits decreased by 47 million euros in May. The reduction in deposit volume was a deliberate step, as an additional 250 million euros was raised in March through the issuance of covered bonds. By the end of the month, the bank's deposits reached 1.76 billion euros. Deposits of corporate customers decreased by 11 million euros and deposits of private customers decreased by 2 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms decreased by 34 million euros. Over the year, volume of bank deposits has grown by 1%.

The bank's loan portfolio increased by 29 million euros and reached 1.90 billion euros by the end of month. Business loans increased by 14 million euros and home loans increased by 13 million euros. Leasing and consumer financing portfolios both increased by 1 million euros. Over the year, loan portfolio has grown by 19%.

In May, the loan impairment cost was 0.4 million euros.

Compared to the first five months of last year, the bank's net income decreased by 5% and expenses have increased by 1%.

In May, the bank earned net profit of 2.4 million euros. In the first five months of the year, the bank has earned a net profit of 12.1 million euros, that is 17% less than in the same period last year.

In May, Coop Pank's return on equity was 13.1% and the cost-income ratio was 50%.





Comment by Paavo Truu, Member of the Management Board and CFO of Coop Pank:

"Although economic uncertainty remains high, the easing of inflation in the eurozone and declining interest rates in money markets are helping to improve the confidence of both businesses and consumers. Lower loan burdens, better opportunities for investment, and Coop Pank’s competitive offering resulted in solid growth of the loan portfolio in May.

At the same time, the deliberate reduction of deposits continued, driven by the successful covered bond issuance carried out in March. As a result, the bank now has access to a long-term and stable funding source, which enables a moderate decrease in the volume of more expensive term and foreign deposits.

In May, Coop Pank extended its successful Teacher’s Home Loan product from kindergarten and general education school teachers to include vocational school teachers as well. According to Kantar Emor survey results, Coop Pank is the most recommended bank in Estonia and has reached 10th place in the ranking of reputable employers. In the Responsible Business Index issued by the Kestliku Ettevõtluse Liit KELL, Coop Pank, for the first time, earned the gold-level recognition.

At the turn of the month, Coop Pank’s cooperation with Coop retail reached a new level: joint customers were offered an attractive and unique purchase reward, with the bank transferring money back to their account for purchases made in Coop stores using a Coop Pank debit card. This is the first large-scale cashback-type loyalty program in Estonia, in which customers receive 1% of their previous month’s purchase amount back in cash each month.

Strong growth in both the loan and everyday banking markets, along with efficient operations, brought Coop Pank a net profit of 2.4 million euros in May. The bank’s return on equity was 13.1% and the cost-to-income ratio stood at 50%."

More detailed financial reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 216,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

