Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
11 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 10 June 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 402.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 413.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):407.039267

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 755,814 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,989,993 have voting rights and 3,357,810 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE407.03926715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Transaction reference numberTrading Venue  
  
881410.501235783025437990LSE  
751410.501235783025437991LSE  
90410.501235783025437993LSE  
90410.501235783025437992LSE  
28410.501235783025437998LSE  
160410.501235783025437999LSE  
630410.001235783025438410LSE  
300410.001235783025438430LSE  
111410.001235783025438431LSE  
442413.001235783025450555LSE  
119412.001235783025450568LSE  
197413.001235783025450569LSE  
78411.501235783025450567LSE  
9411.501235783025450566LSE  
188411.001235783025450565LSE  
191410.001235783025454030LSE  
223410.001235783025454031LSE  
414409.001235783025454612LSE  
300407.501235783025455685LSE  
329407.501235783025455686LSE  
288406.001235783025462450LSE  
288406.001235783025462454LSE  
22406.001235783025462458LSE  
43406.001235783025462459LSE  
223406.001235783025462472LSE  
611406.001235783025462774LSE  
288406.001235783025462775LSE  
186405.501235783025462777LSE  
25405.501235783025462778LSE  
77406.001235783025462779LSE  
4406.001235783025462780LSE  
27406.001235783025462781LSE  
532406.001235783025462782LSE  
288405.501235783025462784LSE  
186405.501235783025462785LSE  
102405.501235783025462786LSE  
288405.501235783025462797LSE  
288405.501235783025462798LSE  
288405.501235783025462799LSE  
288405.501235783025462800LSE  
288405.501235783025462801LSE  
186405.501235783025462802LSE  
102405.501235783025462803LSE  
34405.501235783025462804LSE  
254405.501235783025462805LSE  
288405.501235783025462806LSE  
241405.501235783025462807LSE  
253405.501235783025462809LSE  
186405.501235783025462812LSE  
452403.501235783025467341LSE  
192403.501235783025467343LSE  
176403.501235783025467344LSE  
212403.001235783025470318LSE  
338402.001235783025470331LSE  
650405.501235783025474762LSE  
184405.501235783025474770LSE  
523405.501235783025474771LSE  
228403.501235783025474797LSE  
340403.501235783025474798LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading