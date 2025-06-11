FDH Aero to Showcase Unified Structure and Seamless Customer Experience at the 55th International Paris Air Show

COMMERCE, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a trusted, independent supply chain solutions partner for the aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce its attendance at the 55th International Paris Air Show, taking place June 16–22, 2025, at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

Executive leaders from FDH Aero’s core divisions—FDH Electronics, FDH Hardware, and FDH Defense Aftermarket—will be on site throughout the week, meeting with customers, suppliers and industry leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration and innovation across the global aerospace and defense sectors.

FDH Aero will also make several announcements throughout the show that reinforce its ongoing commitment to delivering simplified, end-to-end solutions across the entire aircraft lifecycle. The company will share an update on how the company’s reorganization into divisions—which kicked off in 2023 with the formation of FDH Electronics—is helping to simplify the supply chain for FDH’s customers and suppliers and deliver streamlined solutions that combine global scale with local expertise. Additional announcements will include global expansions and partner updates.

“We’re eager to arrive in Paris and connect with the global aerospace and defense community to showcase how FDH Aero has redefined what it means to be a trusted supply chain solutions partner,” said Ian Walsh, CEO of FDH Aero. “By aligning our hardware, electronics, and aftermarket divisions under clearly defined and unified structures, we’re creating tangible customer benefits—including faster responses, improved inventory availability and a seamless experience from quote through delivery.”

The Paris Air Show is the world’s largest aerospace exhibition, bringing together over 2,500 exhibitors and 300,000 visitors from around the globe. FDH Aero’s participation highlights its continued investment in supporting customers across key markets, delivering faster lead times, deeper inventory support, and locally driven solutions.

Visitors can connect with the FDH Aero team at Hall 4, Stand #B178. To schedule a business development meeting (Suppliers, OEMs, MROs), reach out to the team at MeetFDH@FDHAero.com. To request a media interview with FDH Aero leadership, please contact MediaRelations@FDHAero.com.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-add services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named a Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2024 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.