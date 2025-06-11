Syntiant Expands Leadership Team with Two Executive Appointments

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low-power edge AI deployment, announced the appointments of Ron Shelton as chief financial officer and Vince Graziani as general manager and senior vice president of its AI business unit. These appointments further strengthen Syntiant’s executive leadership team, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative edge AI solutions and drive continued global expansion in the rapidly growing edge AI market.

Ron Shelton joins Syntiant with more than 25 years of CFO experience, having led financial operations at organizations ranging from privately held startups to publicly traded companies with billion-dollar revenues. He also has led multiple companies through successful public offerings. Prior to Syntiant, he served as CFO of Navitas Semiconductor and Adesto Technologies, which was acquired by Dialog Semiconductor in 2020. Earlier in his career, he held the CFO role at Cirrus Logic, a recognized leader in the semiconductor industry. Shelton holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University.

Vince Graziani brings with him a distinguished record of executive leadership, having guided multiple technology companies from pre-revenue to commercial scale. Prior to joining Syntiant, Graziani served as CEO of IDEX Biometrics ASA, a global leader in fingerprint biometric technologies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of New Hampshire and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University.

“Bringing in leaders like Ron and Vince reflects our commitment to scaling Syntiant as a global force in edge AI,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Their proven track records in finance and technology will be instrumental as we push the boundaries of edge computing with our end-to-end AI solutions. With their guidance, we are better positioned to navigate the public markets, deepen our customer engagements and accelerate the adoption of edge AI across key industries worldwide.”

More information on Syntiant’s leadership team can be found by visiting https://www.syntiant.com/leadership.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

