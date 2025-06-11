Profoto Unveils B20 and B30 Powerful Flashes with Continuous LEDs; YouTube First Look Video, Now In Stock at B&H Photo

Profoto’s new B20 and B30 OCF flash heads with continuous bi-color LEDs promise power and precision in a portable package.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce that Profoto has two new battery-powered OCF lights that will appeal to both photographers and videographers, the 250W B20 and the 500W B30 OCF flash heads are available by themselves or in Duo Kits with a Core Backpack II. Both lights are compact enough to take on location, but powerful enough for portraiture and dynamic flash-driven set-ups. Profoto promises 13% faster flash recycle times than the B10 series, alongside high CRI, an 11 f-stop power range, and 0.1 f-stop control.

Both lights come with user-interchangeable flash tubes, as well as a 3.5mm sync port for integration with larger setups. 40W of continuous LED light will be useful for video work, live streams, and setting up photo shoots. The B20 and B30 have rubberized surfaces and secure grips to make them safe to adjust even during long shoots. They support the full range of Profoto modifiers, including reflectors and softboxes, and have an optional ergonomic handle that’s useful for attaching larger accessories.

The B20 and B30 have three flash modes: ECO for long shoots, Boost for extra power, and Freeze for the shortest flash durations possible. The B20 battery should last for up to 400 full power flashes, with 0.01-1.2 second recycle times, while the B30 can do 220 full power flashes with 0.01-2.1 second recycles. Both can be controlled wirelessly via AirX, with Sync, TTL, and HSS functionality, as well as Bluetooth support for smartphones.

The B20 comes in at 4.3 lbs with a battery attached, while the B30 is 4.9 lbs on its own. The lights are bundled with an OCF Stand Adapter, Protection Cap, a B-series 4S1P battery, a battery charger, a C7 power cable, and a basic case. Switch to the Duo Kits and get two of everything, with the case swapped out for a Core Backpack II.

Learn more with B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/lighting/news/profoto-announces-powerful-b20-and-b30-flashes-with-continuous-leds

YouTube Video first look - Profoto B20 & B30: Super-Fast Flash Duration https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83uHJd9nxVo

