Lotta Bager Appointed as Gordian’s Chief Operations Officer

Greenville, SC, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lotta Bager as the company’s new Chief Operations Officer. Bager will lead Gordian’s Procurement Operations organization, ensuring the company delivers top tier Job Order Contracting program development and ongoing support to its customers. Bager’s leadership will be instrumental to align Gordian's efforts with customer missions to build better communities by enhancing service delivery and achieving growth objectives.

"Lotta brings over 20 years of global experience in transformation, operations and services across the software, insurance and media industries," said Kris Gorriarán, President of Gordian. "She is committed to building high-performing teams and translating strategy into tangible results. I am delighted to welcome her to the Gordian team and look forward to driving our business forward together."

Bager comes to Gordian from Hexagon in the Americas, where she led the professional services team. She has also held senior roles at QBE Insurance, Aon Risk Solutions, Ricoh and Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) (“MTG”). She holds a master’s degree in business and finance from Stockholm University and has completed postgraduate coursework in construction management at Louisiana State University.

“I am thrilled to join Gordian and contribute to its next chapter of growth,” said Bager. “Gordian has a talented and dedicated team, and I look forward to maximizing our operational excellence and continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

To learn more about Gordian, their full leadership team and open career opportunities, visit gordian.com.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

