Aggreko Expands Greener Upgrades Portfolio with Advanced Natural Gas Solutions

HOUSTON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, today announced an expansion of its Greener Upgrades portfolio of products to include the latest in natural gas solutions. The newly released 350 kW and 1500 kW gas generators, as well as the 1500 kW Rapid Deploy model, pair the latest in modular gas power technology with the principles of Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades, a suite of solutions tailor-made for customers to realize optimal performance while meeting cost, emissions, and efficiency goals.

With the new generators, Aggreko’s Greener Power Packages are better equipped than ever to provide a diverse and efficient range of modular options to meet a variety of power demands – from urban developments and commercial facilities to remote field operations. The 350 kW generator is ideal for rapid deployment to commercial and industrial sites, with the trailer-mounted unit featuring rich-burn combustion and compatibility with non-attainment zones. For customers needing the most power, the new 1500 kW portfolio of gas products features market-leading engine technology with a robust design, high durability, and the ability to operate efficiently with various gas types. The 1500 kW unit is Aggreko’s largest output gas generator yet while still meeting the environmental performance standards that are a hallmark of the Greener Power Packages. The trailer-mounted 1500 kW generator brings the same level of efficiency, reliability, and fuel flexibility in a fully mobile solution.

“Through Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades initiative, we are proud to help customers meet their modular power needs while reducing energy costs and emissions, and today we are excited to expand our gas portfolio with our three latest market-leading gas technologies,” said Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Aggreko North America. “Our Greener Power Packages have made it possible for our customers to achieve optimal performance while still realizing their energy efficiency and cost-saving goals, and with our growing gas portfolio, those needing modular energy that meets the most stringent environmental regulations have a complete suite of options with Aggreko.”

The three new generators join Aggreko’s existing natural gas products in the Greener Upgrades line, which now ranges from 210 kW to 1500 kW units, available in rapidly deployable trailer-mounted options and standalone ones. All the gas options benefit from the features of Aggreko’s Greener Power Packages, which include expert services such as right-sizing and fuel management that enhance the benefits provided in terms of emissions reduction, fuel cost savings, operational efficiency, and fuel optimization. The Greener Power Packages also offer Remote Monitoring Services (ARM), transmitting real-time data directly from the equipment – allowing Aggreko to anticipate, diagnose, and solve problems faster and with greater accuracy. Should an issue arise, customers are notified of any critical performance alarms and contacted immediately by Aggreko’s 24/7 Remote Operations Center, a team of skilled technical specialists ready to diagnose, respond, and remotely fix issues to ensure ultimate dependability and uptime.

Along with natural gas solutions, customers can rely on Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades products in several other technologies for all their modular power needs. Other options include low-emission Tier 4 Final generators, battery energy storage systems, and electrical distribution products.

More information about Aggreko’s latest energy-efficient gas generators can be found at https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/products/generators/gas , while more on all of the company’s Greener Upgrades options is available at https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/solutions/greener-upgrades .

