Remote Patient Monitoring Market Set to Reach USD 91.95 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Chronic Conditions and Technological Advancements – SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Remote Patient Monitoring market was estimated at USD 35.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 91.95 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.69% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by increasing demand for real-time health monitoring systems, particularly among patients managing chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Technological advancements in wearable devices, along with the integration of AI-based algorithms, are enhancing the accuracy, reliability, and efficiency of remote monitoring solutions.





Get a Sample Report of Remote Patient Monitoring Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1788

The U.S. RPM market alone was valued at USD 12.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 32.17 billion by 2032, with a projected CAGR of 12.30% during the forecast period.

The United States dominates the North American RPM market, supported by a robust healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and widespread adoption of digital health technologies. RPM usage is accelerating due to federal efforts to reduce dependency on in-person visits and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. As a result, the U.S. is expected to remain a major growth driver within the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

GE HealthCare

Honeywell Life Sciences

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

Omron Healthcare

Dexcom

ResMed

iRhythm Technologies

VitalConnect

BioTelemetry (a Philips company)

Masimo Corporation

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom)

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 35.47 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 91.95 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.69% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

Market by Component, Devices & Software Segment Held the largest Market Portion

In the year 2024, the devices & software segment dominated the market with a 56.1% market share, owing to its vital role in the provision of real-time collection, transmission, and analysis of health data. With the emergence of chronic conditions, particularly cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, wearable devices, biosensors, and connected monitoring tools play a huge role in patient care. User-friendly interfaces, mobile integration, and cloud-based platforms have also enhanced the efficiency and scalability of RPM solutions.

The Segment of Cardiovascular Diseases Leads the Market by Application

In 2024, the remote patient monitoring market was dominated by the cardiovascular diseases segment, due to heart-related diseases are the leading global cause of death, and the constant need for monitoring is essential to proper management of these diseases. RPM solutions use ECG monitors, Blood pressure cuffs, and heart rate trackers to collect real-time data and spot any complications early, reducing hospital admissions

By End-User, the Hospitals Segment Dominates the Market

In 2024, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the Remote Patient Monitoring market with a 47.5% market share, owing to their higher consideration factor to include Remote Patient Monitoring technologies, and their robust infrastructure and clinical expertise. Hospitals are leading the way in using RPM to manage chronic disease, support post-discharge care, and improve outcomes.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1788

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation

By Component

Services

Devices & Software

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Long-Term Care Centers

North America Dominated the Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

North America led the global RPM market in 2024, holding a 41.2% market share. This leadership is supported by a mature healthcare system, supportive government policies, and high acceptance of digital health technologies. The presence of major RPM solution providers and a growing elderly population with chronic illnesses further fuels market demand.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increased healthcare digitization, improving internet and telecommunications infrastructure, and rising awareness of remote healthcare services. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in telemedicine to bridge rural healthcare gaps. The surge in chronic diseases and growing popularity of in-home and mobile health platforms are also key contributors to regional market expansion.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Remote Patient Monitoring Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1788

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Chronic Disease Burden & Aging Population (2024)

5.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Adoption Trends by Region (2024)

5.3 Reimbursement Coverage & Healthcare Spending Trends (2024)

5.4 Hospital Readmission Reduction and Cost-Saving Impact (2024)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Component

8. Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Application

9. Remote Patient Monitoring Market by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.