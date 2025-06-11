High Roller Selects Xpoint to Provide Geolocation Services in Ontario

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of award-winning premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , has partnered with Xpoint to employ its market-leading geolocation and anti-fraud technology in Ontario.

Xpoint’s geolocation technology enables operators like High Roller to meet Ontario’s compliance requirements through accurate location verification and fraud prevention. High Roller will be powered by Playtech’s platform, on which Xpoint’s services are fully integrated.

High Roller has submitted its license application to enter Ontario’s regulated online casino market, and subject to licensing and approval, the Company anticipates launching live operations in the market in H2 2025.

Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller Technologies, commented: “We are committed to operating a premium product in the market and Xpoint’s technology is best-in-class. Xpoint’s commitment to serving and innovating within the gaming industry is impressive, and we’re thrilled to partner with them as we work towards our launch in Ontario.”

Manu Gambhir, Chief Executive Officer at Xpoint, said: “We are impressed with High Roller’s commitment to working with industry-leading partners, and we’re excited about their future growth prospects. We’re looking forward to working with High Roller in Ontario.”

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

About Xpoint:

Xpoint provides essential geolocation security solutions to global sports betting, iGaming, lottery, sweepstakes, and daily fantasy industries. Backed by top venture capital groups in online gaming, Xpoint is rapidly expanding its client roster. For more information, visit xpoint.tech and follow Xpoint on LinkedIn for regular updates.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

