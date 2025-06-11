CRISPR Technology Market Set to Reach USD 14.75 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Applications in Gene Editing, Drug Discovery, and Agriculture – SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Technology Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global CRISPR Technology Market was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.75 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.17% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The CRISPR technology market is expected to grow as the technology is increasingly being used in gene editing, rising genetic disorders, and a jump in agricultural and biotechnology applications. The demand is due to growing investments towards R&D and rising adoption in drug discovery & diagnostics. Demand for it is set to grow drastically in the coming years, and the market is expected to grow substantially in the years leading up to 2032.





The U.S. CRISPR technology market was estimated at USD 1.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.23 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.62% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. North America accounted for the largest market share for CRISPR technology, where the U.S. held the biggest share due to the favorable research environment, high amount of R&D investments, and significant number of major biotech firms in the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TrueCut Cas9 Protein, GeneArt CRISPR Nuclease Kits)

Horizon Discovery (Edit-R CRISPR-Cas9 System, CRISPR Screening Libraries)

Merck KGaA (Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 System, Synthego CRISPR RNA Kits)

Editas Medicine (EDIT-101 for LCA10 therapy, EDIT-301 for SCD and beta-thalassemia)

CRISPR Therapeutics (CTX001 for SCD and beta-thalassemia, CTX110 for CAR-T therapy)

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA-2001 for ATTR amyloidosis, NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema)

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM-101 for SCD, BEAM-102 for beta-thalassemia)

Caribou Biosciences (CB-010 for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, CB-011 for multiple myeloma)

Precision Biosciences (ARCUS Editing Platform, PBCAR0191 for NHL and ALL)

Synthego (Synthetic sgRNA, Engineered Cell Lines)

GenScript (CRISPR/Cas9 Nuclease mRNA, CRISPR Plasmids)

Cellecta (CRISPR Knockout Libraries, CRISPR sgRNA Lentiviral Pools)

ToolGen (CRISPR-Cas9 System, Genome Editing Services)

Mammoth Biosciences (CRISPR Cas14 System, CRISPR-Based Diagnostic Tools

Agilent Technologies (SureGuide CRISPR/Cas9 System, CRISPR RNA Synthesis Kits)

Origene Technologies (CRISPR/Cas9 Knockout Kits, Gene Knock-in Services)

Santa Cruz Biotechnology (CRISPR Plasmids, CRISPR/Cas9 sgRNA Lentiviral Particles)

Integrated DNA Technologies (Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 System, CRISPR HDR Enhancer)

New England Biolabs (EnGen Spy Cas9 Nuclease, Cas9 Electroporation Enhancer)

Takara Bio (Guide-it CRISPR/Cas9 Systems, CRISPR Human iPSC Generation Kits)

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.45 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 14.75 billion CAGR CAGR of 17.17% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Insights

By Application, Drug Discovery & Development Segment Dominates the Market, Agriculture Segment to Register Fastest Growth

The CRISPR technology market for the drug discovery and development segment held the largest share in 2024, at 55%, due to the aforementioned benefits of CRISPR technology, which is revolutionizing biomedical research and personalized medicine. CRISPR allows researchers to find drug targets, come up with gene therapies, and generate disease models with unprecedented speed and precision in genome editing.

The fastest-growing segment in the CRISPR technology market can be attributed to the agriculture segment, driven by the need for sustainable and resilient crops that provide solutions to future climatic uncertainties. CRISPR technology is being used more frequently to increase crop output, improve resistance to pathogens and chemicals, etc.

By End-user, the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment dominates the Market, Academic & Research Institutes Segment is expected to register the Fastest Growth.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the 2024 CRISPR technology market, 65%, owing to an increase in applications of gene editing in drug discovery, gene therapies, and precision medicine. These companies are using CRISPR to generate modified cell lines, find therapeutic targets, and streamline the bench-to-bedside transition.

The academic & research institutes segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast years due to rising funding for basic and translational research, especially among academic & research institutes using gene editing measures. The CRISPR advancement in university and public research institutions is steady, with research output coming out in areas that include genome function research, genetic disease modelling bottlenecks, and more plant biology.

CRISPR Technology Market Segmentation

By products

CRISPR enzymes and kits

Other products

By services

Grna synthesis and cell line development

Screening and validation

Other services

By application

Drug discovery and development

Agriculture

Other applications

By end-user

pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic and research institutes

Other end users

Regional Analysis

North America Leads the CRISPR Technology Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America dominated the CRISPR technology market, capturing 45% market share in 2024, owing to its developed biotechnology infrastructure, ample funding from the government and private sector, and early adoption of various innovative gene-editing technologies. The continued innovation and commercialization engine is a result of the existing cluster of globally leading research institutions, progressive regulatory policies, and academic and biotech synergies.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to contribute the fastest CAGR rate for the CRISPR technology market through the forecast period due to the development of biotechnology research investment and increasing government initiatives towards genomic medicines. The growing prevalence of genetic disorders, rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, and surging demand for precision medicine in countries like China, Japan, and India are augmenting the significant adoption of genetic testing.

