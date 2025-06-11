Single-Cell Sequencing Market to Hit USD 7,420.8 Million by 2032 Due to Rising Demand for Precision Medicine and Advanced Genomics – SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single-Cell Sequencing Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Single-Cell Sequencing Market was valued at USD 2,109.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7,420.8 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The rising trend in single-cell technology is attributed to the high demand for personalized precision therapies in cancer and immunology studies, as well as the growing relevance of multi-omic strategies to elucidate cellular diversity.





Get a Sample Report of Single-Cell Sequencing Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5519

Market Overview

The global single-cell sequencing market is experiencing remarkable growth on account of the rising applications in the oncology, immunology, neurology, and infectious diseases research sectors. It enables high-resolution molecular profiling at the single-cell level and drives advances in early disease diagnosis, targeted therapy development, and biomarker discovery. Single-cell platforms are increasingly being developed to boost the drug discovery pipelines of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. At the same time, academia and research facilities are using these tools to explore the intricacies of gene expression, epigenetics, and cellular function.

The U.S. market alone was estimated to be worth USD 590.15 million in 2023, and that is projected to reach USD 1925.10 million by 2032, attributable to high research funding, dense biotech presence, and rising clinical trial undertaking via single-cell techniques. Due to the rapid adoption of sequencing platforms and data analytics, as well as their application in genomics through the integration of AI, North America is expected to remain a leading center for single-cell innovation throughout the forecast period.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10x Genomics Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD Biosciences)

Fluidigm Corporation (now Standard BioTools)

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)

Takara Bio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Sony Biotechnology

Dolomite Bio

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

GenScript Biotech

Mission Bio

Roche Sequencing and Life Science

Sartorius AG

Bruker Corporation

Single-Cell Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2,109.8 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 7,420.8 Million CAGR (2024–2032) 15% U.S. Market 2023 USD 590.15 Million U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 1,925.10 Million Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Technology

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) was the largest technology segment in the market with a revenue share of 45% in 2023. Whole-genome/exome NGS remains the gold standard for high-throughput genomic investigation, despite the trade-off between accuracy and scalability. Its popularity can be largely ascribed to the wide utilization in both academic and clinical research and the ongoing developments in sequencing chemistry and automation.

The single-molecule real-time sequencing segment, however, is experiencing the highest rate of growth due to its capabilities to determine epigenetic modifications and its long-read feature that is essential for complex genome mapping and structural variance studies.

By Application

The application segment of the market was led by cancer research in 2023, accounting for 36% of the market. This dominance is due to single-cell sequencing being increasingly employed to characterize tumor microenvironments, intratumoral heterogeneity, and immune response (all of which are important to immuno-oncology and precision oncology).

Drug discovery and development is the most rapidly progressing segment, as pharmaceutical companies increasingly use single-cell analysis for target discovery, compound screening, and toxicity analysis, it speeds up R&D and improves clinical results.

By End User

In 2023, academic and research institutions held the largest share of 74%. They are a natural choice due to substantial global funding for genomics, strong collaborations with technology vendors, and the increasing tendency to publish high-impact single-cell research in academic journals. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment, however, is expanding at the highest CAGR as single-cell platforms become more common for use in translational research, companion diagnostics, and therapeutic development.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5519

Single-Cell Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-dominating

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Mass Spectrometry

Microarray

Other Technologies

By Workflow

Single-Cell Isolation

Sample Preparation

Genomic Analysis

By Application

Cancer Research-dominating

Immunology Research

Neurobiology Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery and Development-fastest growing

Other Applications

By End User

Academic and Research Laboratories-dominating

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the single-cell sequencing market, accounting for 37%, primarily due to the presence of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption of genomic technologies. The region's strong research and development investments further reinforce its market dominance. Europe also maintains a significant position, supported by robust healthcare systems and substantial funding for scientific research. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 20.16%, driven by increasing investments in healthcare and genomics, the expansion of academic and research institutions, and a growing focus on personalized medicine. Countries like China and India are playing a crucial role in this growth, supported by proactive government initiatives and international collaborations.

Recent Developments

In April 2024 , 10x Genomics introduced a new kit for their Chromium X platform, expanding throughput options for cost-efficient single-cell transcriptomics.

, 10x Genomics introduced a new kit for their Chromium X platform, expanding throughput options for cost-efficient single-cell transcriptomics. In January 2024 , Parse released a single-cell kit that allows simultaneous TCR profiling and gene expression from the same cells.

, Parse released a single-cell kit that allows simultaneous TCR profiling and gene expression from the same cells. In November 2023, Mission Bio introduced updates to its Tapestri platform for simultaneous DNA and protein analysis at the single-cell level.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Single-Cell Sequencing Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5519

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Single-Cell Sequencing Market by Technology

8. Single-Cell Sequencing Market by Workflow

9. Single-Cell Sequencing Market by Application

10. Single-Cell Sequencing Market by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.