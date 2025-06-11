Mini PCs Market Size to Surpass USD 34.25 Billion by 2032, Owing to the Growing Demand for Compact and High-Performance Computing Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mini PCs Market was USD 22.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 34.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Compact Power Revolution: Mini-PCs Gain Ground Across Industries Amid Soaring Demand for Space-Saving Tech

The mini-PCs market, as the same cannot be left behind and is also experiencing rapid growth with the increasing adoption of energy efficient and high-performance computing solutions across various industries. Mini-PCs are well suited for education, healthcare, corporate, and retail industries that require high computing resources in a small physical footprint. That, makes him the perfect fit for cubical where space and power is everything.

The U.S. mini-PCs market reached USD 6.38 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 8.54 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.29% over the forecast period. This market’s growth is largely driven by increasing demand from businesses and consumers who are looking for efficient, space-saving computing devices.





Key Players:

Acer Inc. (Veriton 2000 Mini, Veriton Vero Mini)

Hasee Computer (Hasee Mini PC X1, Hasee Mini PC Z3)

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) (LIVA Z3 Plus, LIVA Q3D)

Apple Inc. (Mac Mini (M4), Mac Studio)

Lenovo Group Limited (ThinkCentre Neo Ultra, IdeaCentre Mini x)

ASRock Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Intel Corporation

HP Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Mini PCs Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 22.38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 34.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Increasing Demand for Space-Efficient and High-Performance Computing Devices Drives MINI PCs Market Growth.

Segment Analysis

By Application

The Home Entertainment segment accounted for 42% of the revenue in 2023, thereby leading the market. In recent times, the mini-PCs have been a household favorite, due to the rise in demand for compact, high-performance devices that can seamlessly stream, game, and handle your multimedia content efficiently. The Digital Signage application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period. Mini-PCs in this class are highly reliable, compact, and can manage high-range content in commercial spaces like airports, malls, and retail stores.

By Industry Verticals

Consumer electronics remain the dominant force, contributing 35% of total revenue in 2023. Mini-PCs are becoming more popular both at home, for gaming, and for general computing, as consumers seek more compact and powerful systems for personal computing. Leading companies like Lenovo and ASUS are responding to this consumer electronics demand with a series of products such as the "ThinkCentre" and "Mini PC PN".

By Component

The processor segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.67%. With mini-PCs now handling more intensive functions, advanced processors from Intel and AMD, including Intel's Core i5/i7 and AMD's Ryzen series, are becoming a must. The processors help mini-PCs bring desktop-level power into a small form factor, going up directly against traditional desktop systems.

Key Regional Development

North America was the leading market in the global mini-PCs market, with about 40% of the total market share in 2023. The region’s leading market status is attributed to a high adoption rate in major sectors, including education, healthcare, retail, and business services. Moreover, the region has a mature IT infrastructure that supports the expansion of the market. In addition, the North American market is expanded by the presence of technology giants, such as Intel, Dell, HP Inc., and others in the technology sector.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market, with a CAGR of 6.66% from 2024 to 2032. Rapid digitization in countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, among others, drive the demand for cheap compact computing solutions. The expanding middle class and increasing disposable income makes mini-PCs more affordable for both consumers and businesses.

Recent Development

September 2023, Acer’s Veriton Vero Mini: Slim but Not Short on Features Though small, the review noted that this made it somewhat expensive for the hardware and suggested potential buyers should wait for promotional deals or seasonal discounts on it before buying.





