TradePending Announces Partnership with Authenticom to Automate Customer Retention Process for Auto Dealerships

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a sales and service enablement software platform for car dealerships, today announced a strategic partnership with Authenticom, an automotive data management platform. The partnership integrates Authenticom’s data syndication solutions with the TradePending Value Watch product, automating the enrollment of sold and serviced vehicle customer data into Value Watch. TradePending is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

As consumers hold onto their vehicles longer, delivering consistent communication with customers throughout the ownership lifecycle can prove to be a significant challenge for dealers. The integration of TradePending’s software and Authenticom’s data syndication solutions helps dealerships automatically enroll sold and serviced vehicles into Value Watch, providing customers with recurring monthly vehicle valuations and service information while keeping the dealership brand top-of-mind.

“In our opinion, consistent and meaningful communication with customers has historically been a time consuming and inefficient process for dealerships,” said Brice Englert, CEO of TradePending. “Now, with our Authenticom partnership, dealers can automate this task through the Value Watch tool and keep their brand top-of-mind, as they seek to deliver more value to their customers with less effort. This partnership is also a reflection of TradePending’s commitment to delivering ‘simple automotive,’ making it easier for dealerships to stay connected with their customers across every stage of vehicle ownership.”

Key features of the integration include:

Instant enrollment of service customers, triggering immediate branded communications

Timed outreach for sales customers added one year after purchase to increase relevance

Ownership tracking to update contact records when vehicles change hands



Pairing Authenticom’s data infrastructure with TradePending’s market automation lets dealerships efficiently drive traffic back to the service lane as vehicles age, with a goal of increasing customer retention while reducing advertising costs. Value Watch’s dealer-branded messages include up-to-date valuations, maintenance insights, and timely service offers—all tailored to the customer’s specific ownership timeline.

“Partnering with TradePending allows us to further our mission of enabling seamless, secure data connectivity across the automotive ecosystem,” said Jason Tryfon, President of the Authenticom Group of Companies. “By integrating with Value Watch, we’re helping more dealerships unlock automation that can drive smarter customer engagement and long-term retention.”

About TradePending

TradePending’s mission is “simple automotive,” bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company’s platform to simplify the sales process, retain customers, and convert website traffic into revenue opportunities. For more information, visit https://tradepending.com.

About Authenticom

Founded in 2002, Authenticom is a third-party data integration service for automotive companies worldwide, equipping them with tools for optimizing their operations. In turn, these solutions are harnessed by individuals who rely on the automotive industry for their daily transportation needs, fostering a seamless and efficient global mobility ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.authenticom.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

