Elissa Goodman Shares Healing Journey and Longevity Insights on Health is a Skill Podcast with Todd Vande Hei

Beverly Hills, California, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elissa Goodman, a renowned integrative nutritionist and cancer survivor, joined Stark CEO Todd Vande Hei on the latest episode of Health is a Skill to share her transformative approach to healing, aging, and self-care. In this compelling conversation, Goodman offers personal insight into how emotional and physical well-being intertwine — and why self-love may be the most powerful medicine of all.

Diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma in her 30s, Goodman reflected on the pivotal role an unconventional oncologist played in shifting her mindset toward healing. “He asked me if I was happy, if I loved myself — things no doctor had ever asked,” Goodman said. That experience sparked a lifelong pursuit of wellness rooted in emotional health, nutrition, and a radical reevaluation of lifestyle norms.

Throughout the episode, Goodman emphasized the importance of hydration, whole foods, and awareness of how diet affects the body. Her plant-forward “Soup Cleanse” program — now running for over a decade — aims to reset the body with real, nutrient-dense meals. “In just five days, people feel lighter, more energized, and more in tune with themselves,” she said.

The discussion also tackled gut health, emotional trauma, and the impact of subconscious thought patterns on immunity. Goodman, a proponent of both traditional and alternative modalities, described her use of psychedelics and hypnosis to overcome longstanding emotional blocks. “Healing isn't just about what you eat. It's about what you think, what you believe, and how you see yourself,” she noted.

Aging, too, was a central theme. Now in her sixties, Goodman says she feels better than she did in her thirties. “We’ve been conditioned to expect decline, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” she said. “With the right support and mindset, you can feel younger and more empowered as you age.”

The episode offers practical insights and inspiration for anyone seeking to reclaim their health through conscious lifestyle choices and self-compassion. Listeners can tune in on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

About Health Is a Skill

Health is a Skill is a podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark. Each episode explores the science and philosophy of optimal health with experts from medicine, nutrition, psychology, and beyond. Broadcasting from Los Angeles, the show equips listeners with tools and perspectives for living healthier, more intentional lives.

