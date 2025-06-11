Dermatology Residents Gather for Hands-on Cosmetic Training

Schaumburg, IL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eleventh consecutive year, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery’s (ASDS) Premier Annual Resident Cosmetic Symposium sold out with a record 127 dermatology residents and post-residency fellows-in-training receiving $300 scholarships to learn invaluable lessons on cosmetic procedures that are often not thoroughly explored in residency programs.

Established in 2015, the Symposium was created to fill a gap in residency training for cosmetic dermatologic procedures. These new physicians are eager to learn from the tenured faculty’s clinical insights and engage in interactive teaching elements including: live patient demonstrations, meaningful lectures with case studies, faculty panels with extensive Q&A opportunities, hands-on training and small group breakout discussions. Topics covered gender and ethnic considerations; facial assessments; injectable anatomy demonstration; overviews of lasers, energy-based procedures, injectables, chemical peels, liposuction, fat reduction and muscle toning; and practice management and career paths. As a bonus, attendees received access to on-demand lectures on facial anatomy, cosmeceuticals, hair loss, microneedling and sclerotherapy.

Course Directors and Expert Faculty

“I’m thrilled that our 2025 attendees rated this course a 4.8 out of 5, with 99% of attendees agreeing that the content was relevant to their educational needs and presented in a conducive format,” said course Co-Director Thomas Rohrer, MD. “93% felt their attendance improved their competence, and 80% believe their participation will improve their performance — and thereby improving patients’ outcomes. These encouraging statistics and raving testimonials demonstrate that the Symposium is a profoundly effective and valuable educational activity for our next generation of dermatologists.”

“This Symposium was a fantastic opportunity for these future leaders to expand their knowledge and skills in areas of cosmetic dermatology that require specific training to ensure optimal outcomes and patient safety,” said Co-Director Susan Weinkle, MD. “Our wonderful faculty and generous corporate partners made the 2025 course a huge success for our attendees, many of whom have expressed appreciation for the interactive learning format, diverse content and engaging networking opportunities.”

ASDS thanks the course directors, Drs. Rohrer and Weinkle, and the 13 expert faculty for their dedication to furthering residents’ education:

Eric Bernstein, MD, MSE

Kimberly Butterwick, MD

M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA

Sue Ellen Cox, MD

DiAnne Davis, MD

Rebecca Kazin, MD

Kavita Mariwalla, MD

Kristel Polder, MD

Heidi Prather, MD

Jennifer Rullan, MD

Brian Zelickson, MD

Attendee Testimonials

“I was moved by the generosity of the faculty, not only in the time they committed to organizing the Symposium, but also in their candidness regarding career and life advice. Their commitment to serving as advisors and showcasing themselves as not only incredibly accomplished professionals but also as humans with real dynamic lives is what made this course so moving.” — Natnaelle Admassu, MD

“It’s great to have more exposure to various ways of doing things and different treatment options. I loved talking with faculty one-on-one at dinner and in small groups on Sunday. Particularly, going through before and after photos and reviewing various filler / toxin / resurfacing options on a case-by-case basis was beneficial.” — Amanda Stallings, DO

“This is hands down the best cosmetic conference I have been to! The lectures provided great evidence-based presentations. I really enjoyed the mentorship and camaraderie. I left the conference feeling confident because I learned so much, and it truly opened my eyes to all of the procedural skills dermatologists can have.” — Autumn Saizan, MD

Generous Corporate Support

The ASDS Premier Annual Resident Cosmetic Symposium was graciously supported by the following exhibitors and in-kind partners:

Diamond

Galderma

Vichy Laboratoires

Platinum

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company

Gold

Evolus

Merz

Silver

Acclaro

Candela

CynosureLutronic

ZO Skin Health

Bronze

Canfield Scientific

Complete Dermatology

DermAvance

Nutrafol

Sofwave

Tiemann Surgical & Co.

Industry representatives interested in branding opportunities and/or on-site exhibiting for the 2026 Symposium can email exhibits@asds.net for more information.

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net .

