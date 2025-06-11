iQor CXBPO™ Launches Insights iQ™ to Deliver Predictive Intelligence Across the Customer Experience

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPO™, a global leader in customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO), today announced the launch of Insights iQ™, a next-generation analytics solution powered by its infinityAiQ™ platform. Built to transform how brands understand and act on customer feedback, Insights iQ turns every interaction into a source of business intelligence — enabling faster, more informed decisions that enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Insights iQ is built on iQor’s proprietary VALDI advanced analytics engine and enhanced through an industry-first collaboration with OpenAI, combining LLM-powered intelligence with enriched datasets and partner technologies. Backed by a global team of more than 180 data scientists, analysts, and Ph.D.s, the platform processes over 2.7 billion tokens weekly and analyzes 100% of voice, text, and chat interactions across the customer journey. Unlike traditional sampling methods, Insights iQ delivers real-time visibility into sentiment, intent, and behavior, enabling brands to surface opportunities and predict outcomes with precision.

“Insights iQ is more than a data tool — it’s a strategic growth engine,” said Chris Crowley, President and CEO of iQor. “By leveraging real-time analytics and predictive intelligence, we help our clients move beyond reactive customer service and into a new era of insights-driven transformation, setting a new benchmark for what’s possible in the CXBPO industry.”

Key capabilities include real-time sentiment and context detection, churn risk prediction, satisfaction forecasting, and segmentation based on behavioral and emotional signals. With these tools, brands can identify unmet needs, reduce friction, and proactively improve experiences. Insights iQ empowers operations, sales, product, and marketing teams alike to act on live customer intelligence, optimizing strategy and performance across the enterprise.

“In a real-time economy, our clients can’t afford to wait for post-interaction reports,” said Prabhjot Singh, Chief Digital Officer at iQor. “Insights iQ gives them the visibility to make better decisions faster by turning live customer signals into measurable action across CX, product, sales, and marketing.”

Powered by iQor’s infinityAiQ platform, Insights iQ is engineered to meet the demands of enterprise clients. It operates within iQor’s secure and compliant infrastructure, including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, SOC 1 and 2 Type 2, HITRUST, and ISO 27001 certifications. The platform integrates seamlessly with clients’ existing environments, delivering immediate impact without disrupting operations.

With Insights iQ intelligence embedded in every touchpoint, businesses can drive measurable growth while building stronger, more loyal customer relationships. To learn more about how iQor is transforming customer experience through AI-powered intelligence and analytics, visit www.iqor.com/insightsiq.

About iQor CXBPO™

iQor CXBPO™ is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions, delivering exceptional results for global brands. With 40,000 employees across 10 countries, we combine 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge AI-driven innovations to optimize customer interactions at every stage. Our agile, scalable solutions ensure seamless omnichannel engagement, driving loyalty and measurable business success. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, we elevate performance through a people-first approach, operational expertise, and secure, technology-enabled solutions. Learn more at iQor.com.