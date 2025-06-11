Lottery.com Announces Sports.com Hub Global Expansion Plans

FORT WORTH, Dallas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, today announces its growth strategy for Nook Holdings Limited (“Nook”), the UAE-based sports and wellness incubator located at One JLT, Dubai. The Company is expected to complete its acquisition of a ninety percent (90%) ownership stake in Nook on or before June 30, 2025.

The Company has unveiled a strategic, multi-market rollout plan for its Sports.com-branded co-working and incubation model. This forms part of the Company’s broader platform growth strategy designed to drive international brand presence, cash generation through tangible asset acquisitions. Nook will be rebranded under Sports.com upon completion of the transaction.

“This is not a one-off transaction — this is a scalable blueprint,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com. “For several months, we’ve been clear that Lottery.com and Sports.com are executing an aggressive buy-and-build strategy. We operate a modular model that enables us to bolt on high-potential, cash-generative businesses that expand both brands quickly and globally.”

This execution aligns with the stated intent behind Lottery.com’s $100 million financing facility with Generating Alpha. The financing facility provides the Company with growth capital to target strategic acquisitions of businesses that possess tangible assets and demonstrate strong recurring revenue potential along with support existing operations. Nook generated $354,000 in net profit in FY 2024 and is projecting a 38% increase to $490,000 in 2025.

The Company has confirmed that its second Sports.com incubator hub will be located in Al Quoz, a high-growth district near DIFC and the Burj Khalifa, within a major new leisure complex. The site is expected to open in Q4 2025 and will serve as a regional anchor for the Company’s operations in the Middle East.



Al Quoz Sports.com/Nook Hub refreshment area (rendering)

Further locations have been identified for international expansion, including:

Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Greater Miami, Florida area





“This is a long-term platform play,” said Mark Bircham, Director of Lottery.com and Head of Acquisitions at Sports.com. “We’re creating a repeatable model that connects high-growth markets to a shared infrastructure. With the right businesses in place, the potential to scale across multiple verticals is enormous.”

Each Sports.com hub is designed to serve as a launchpad for sports, health, wellness, and entertainment startups. By integrating these ventures into the broader Sports.com ecosystem, the Company aims to unlock new monetization channels and deliver long-term shareholder value.

The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports.

