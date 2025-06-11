SoundThinking to Participate in the UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference on June 24, 2025

FREMONT, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, announced today that the Company will participate in the UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference taking place on June 24, 2025. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your UBS representative or SoundThinking’s investor relations team at ahira@soleburystrat.com.

