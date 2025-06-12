SIKA IS UNLOCKING SMART AND DURABLE SOLUTIONS FOR DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION



Today in Dallas, United States, Sika outlines strategic initiatives and high-performance solutions that will drive the future of data center construction. With over 1,000 data centers built using Sika solutions and a strong pipeline of new projects, Sika has become the trusted partner of technology leaders shaping digital infrastructure worldwide.

Global investments in data centers are projected to exceed CHF 400 billion by 20281, driven by the surging demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT). With the launch of the Stargate project alone, CHF 410 billion will be invested additionally in the United States over the next four years to develop data centers and infrastructure for training and operating advanced AI systems.

By 2030, the demand for capacity (in GW) will quadruple compared to 20242. The rapid increase in data center investments demands accelerated construction processes that must be reconciled with high requirements on quality, durability, and sustainability. Hyperscale developments continue to dominate, driving large-scale capacity worldwide. In addition, localized infrastructure models such as edge data centers are emerging. Regardless of the size or location of the data centers, owners depend on local technical support and a steady product supply. Sika with its global footprint, is ideally positioned to benefit from this new trend.

Thomas Hasler, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Sika’s end-to-end solutions from foundation to rooftop provide peace of mind to data center owners. No matter where in the world the construction takes place, customers are looking for assurance that the facility will be protected by high-quality, reliable solutions. The need for high-speed construction, advanced product performance and sustainability have made us the preferred partner for this fast-growing sector. We have been working with the industry's major players for more than 15 years. Our global presence and experience combined with our local technical support and supply provide important added value for customers worldwide.”

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FROM FOUNDATION TO ROOFTOP

Sika’s sustainable solutions can contribute to savings of 13,000 tons of CO 2 -eq throughout the lifetime of a 25,000 m2 data center. Through Sika’s fiber reinforcement technology, the need for steel reinforcement is also eliminated in slabs-on-ground, improving both sustainability and construction efficiency.

In addition, Sika offers highly reliable waterproofing systems that create flexible, fully bonded barriers to protect against moisture intrusion. To help reduce the heat generated in data centers, Sika provides advanced roofing solutions that reflect solar radiation and lower interior temperatures. These systems can reduce air conditioning demand, leading to substantial savings in cooling costs. Inside the facility, Sika’s flooring solutions are designed for quick and easy installation, providing durability and ease of maintenance.

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

