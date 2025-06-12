Gavin Gassen, M.D. Brings His Expertise to ENT and Allergy Associates’ Poughkeepsie Office

Tarrytown, New York, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice in the country, is proud to welcome Gavin M. Gassen, M.D., a board-certified Otolaryngologist and Head and Neck Surgeon, to its team of specialists in Poughkeepsie, NY, beginning November 1, 2025. Dr. Gassen will see both adult and pediatric patients at ENTA’s office at 21 Reade Place, Suite 3200, Poughkeepsie, NY.

Dr. Gassen brings with him a diverse clinical experience few physicians can match—spanning academic medicine, humanitarian missions, and over a decade of decorated service in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps. Dr. Gassen most recently practiced at Plessen Ear, Nose & Throat in St. Croix, U.S.V.I., while also serving as Adjunct Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology at Tulane University School of Medicine. A New Orleans native, he completed his undergraduate and medical degrees at Tulane, followed by intensive surgical training at Charity Hospital, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and the University of Maryland.

During his military service, Dr. Gassen earned the rank of Commander and served as a Naval Flight Surgeon during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was awarded the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal among other honors, for excellence in patient care and operational leadership. Beyond the clinic, Dr. Gassen has also led medical missions delivering head and neck surgical care to underserved communities and has been published in several peer-reviewed journals. He holds memberships in the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy, American Rhinologic Society, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and The Society of U.S. Naval Flight Surgeons.

In the Poughkeepsie office, Dr. Gassen will join Otolaryngologists Ryan Borress, M.D.; Jason Cohen, M.D., F.A.C.S; Rami Payman, M.D., Hector Rodriguez, M.D.; Mark Very, M.D.; and Allergist/Immunologist Michael Hugh, M.D.

“Dr. Gassen’s background is as impressive as it is unique,” said Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. “He’s served with distinction in the U.S. Navy, trained at world-renowned institutions, and delivered care across academic, private, and international humanitarian settings. That kind of experience translates into a physician who brings both clinical excellence and deep compassion to his patients. I have no doubt that his addition to our Poughkeepsie team will result in an immediate and meaningful benefit to the community. We are truly proud to welcome him to ENTA.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

